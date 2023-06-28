The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Two men, 31 and 20, slain in Englewood

Police were looking for three assailants inside a silver car following the Tuesday 8 p.m. attack in the 1500 block of West 59th Street, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were shot to death Tuesday night in West Englewood.

One man, 20, was in the 1500 block of West 59th Street just before 8 p.m. when three people shot him multiple times and then drove away in a silver car, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second man, 31, was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. He was also pronounced dead. Officials believe both men were shot at the same location.

No one was in custody.

