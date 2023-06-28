Two men, 31 and 20, slain in Englewood

Two men were shot to death Tuesday night in West Englewood.
One man, 20, was in the 1500 block of West 59th Street just before 8 p.m. when three people shot him multiple times and then drove away in a silver car, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A second man, 31, was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. He was also pronounced dead. Officials believe both men were shot at the same location.
No one was in custody.
