Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Crime News Chicago

UPS driver shot in Humboldt Park

The driver, 32, was in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue when shots were fired shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A UPS driver was wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in Humboldt Park.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and his condition had stabilized, Chicago police said.

No one was in custody.

President Biden Establishes National Monument Honoring Emmett Till
Washington
READ: Proclamation establishing Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument
“These places contain historic objects that illuminate the complicated fabric of our Nation and the injustice and inequality that Black people continue to experience today,” President Joe Biden said in signing the proclamation Tuesday.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold, pictured in 2014 at the Metra station in the south suburb.
Bears
Bear down south? Richton Park mayor invites team to consider building south suburban stadium
As the Chicago Bears try to haggle over their property tax assessment on the land they bought in Arlington Heights, Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold wants the team to look at his far south suburban village as a potential destination.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack, left, recceives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from Wilbur Jurden, president of the Downtown Athletic Club in New York, Dec. 10, 1947.
Obituaries
Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame Heisman winner and Bears quarterback, dies at 98
Lujack is considered one of the greatest Notre Dame players of all time, having won the Heisman in 1947 and leading the Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He was a first-round draft pick of the Bears, where he played four seasons.
By Associated Press
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson at McCormick Place for the signing of a labor peace agreement for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Politics
Pritzker planning for ‘best and biggest’ DNC convention ever in 2024
State and city leaders gathered Tuesday at McCormick Place to sign a “labor peace agreement” ahead of the convention.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles speak to reporters.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 287: Bears Report to Training Camp
The team’s top brass offer their thoughts on Day 1.
By Sun-Times staff
 