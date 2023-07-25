UPS driver shot in Humboldt Park

A UPS driver was wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in Humboldt Park.
The driver, 32, was in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue when shots were fired shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and his condition had stabilized, Chicago police said.
No one was in custody.
