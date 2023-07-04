Little Village dad charged with murder in deaths of wife, daughter, wounding of son
Jose Alvarez, 67, allegedly shot his wife and daughter to death in their Little Village home and wounded his son, who hid behind cars and fled to a neighbor’s porch.
A man was charged with fatally shooting his wife and 15-year-old daughter in an attack that also left his son wounded.
Jose Alvarez, 67, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery from discharging a firearm, Chicago police said.
Just after midnight Monday, Alvarez allegedly shot and killed 15-year-old Daniela Alvarez and Karina Gonzalez, 48, officials said.
Alvarez’s son, who was wounded in the shooting, ran down the street limping and hiding behind cars, according to a witness.
“Where are you? Where are you?” Alvarez screamed, according to Mike Lopez, a Little Village resident who heard at least 15 shots come from his neighbor’s home.
Alvarez was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
