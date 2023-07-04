Little Village dad charged with murder in deaths of wife, daughter, wounding of son

A man was charged with fatally shooting his wife and 15-year-old daughter in an attack that also left his son wounded.

Jose Alvarez, 67, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery from discharging a firearm, Chicago police said.

Just after midnight Monday, Alvarez allegedly shot and killed 15-year-old Daniela Alvarez and Karina Gonzalez, 48, officials said.

Alvarez’s son, who was wounded in the shooting, ran down the street limping and hiding behind cars, according to a witness.

“Where are you? Where are you?” Alvarez screamed, according to Mike Lopez, a Little Village resident who heard at least 15 shots come from his neighbor’s home.

Alvarez was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

