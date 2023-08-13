The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Man fatally shot in Pilsen

The man, 36, was in the 1500 block of West 18th Street around 2:40 a.m. when someone fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died at St. Anthony Hospital Sunday morning after being shot on 18th Street in Pilsen.

A man was fatally shot early Sunday in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The man, 36, was in the 1500 block of West 18th Street around 2:40 a.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He took himself to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

