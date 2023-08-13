Man fatally shot in Pilsen

A man was fatally shot early Sunday in the Pilsen neighborhood.
The man, 36, was in the 1500 block of West 18th Street around 2:40 a.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.
He took himself to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
