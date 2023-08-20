The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Driver shot to death in River North

The man, 24, was at a red light early Sunday when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to him and began shooting.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Driver shot to death in River North
A man was shot to death in a car early Sunday in the 800 block of North Orleans Street.

A man was shot to death in a car early Sunday in the 800 block of North Orleans Street.

Google Maps

A man was shot to death in his car early Sunday at a red light in River North, Chicago police said.

The 24-year-old was stopped in the 800 block of North Orleans Street around 3:36 a.m. when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

He was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his name.

Video of the aftermath showed a car stopped at Chicago Avenue with more than a dozen bullet holes in the car’s windows and body, according to CBS2-Chicago.

Police said no one was arrested.

The block where the shooting happened has seen violence before.

On Sept. 18, 2021, a man was fatally shot in the middle of the block after an argument inside of LiqrBox, a bar at 873 N. Orleans St.

On Nov. 6, 2022, around the corner at 311 W. Chicago Ave., a shooting outside a club killed a man and wounded a security guard and two others. The shooting happened outside outside Hush Chicago, which has since been closed.

The shootings happened in the 18th Police District, which has seen a 65% decrease in reported shootings over last year, according to police statistics.

The district, stretching from north of the Chicago River to Fullerton Avenue, has seen 13 shootings this year through Aug. 13, compared with 35 over the same period last year. Murders have dropped over the same period, two this year compared with eight last year.

Citywide, shootings are down 10% compared to last year, from 1,731 to 1,551, and murders are down 6%, from 416 to 389, according to the statistics.

Next Up In Crime
Woman pushed out of window in Uptown, critically wounded
Man fatally struck by car in Austin
14-year-old boy shot, killed in Calumet Heights
Girl, 17, killed in Austin shooting
Man killed in Washington Heights drive-by shooting
4 teens shot at North Lawndale gathering
The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields looking on during warmups before a preseason game against the Colts.
Bears
A quarterback in need of growth, Justin Fields should have played Saturday
The reward of improvement outweighs the risk of injury for the Bears.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
Woman pushed out of window in Uptown, critically wounded
The woman, 31, was found unresponsive in an alley about 12:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kenmore Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle
Crime
Man fatally struck by car in Austin
The driver of a silver sedan was traveling east in the 5200 block of West North Avenue just before 1 a.m. when they struck the 38-year-old man.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Less than a week before her 103rd birthday, Sister Jean Dolores Bertha Schmidt, the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary — better known as Sister Jean — reflects on life, love and basketball during a conversation with the Chicago Sun-Times at Loyola University on the North Side, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2022.
Metro/State
As she turns 104, Loyola’s Sister Jean talks AI, migrant crisis, basketball and dying
“I never think about being old,” the campus celebrity who has captured the hearts of those in Chicago and beyond told the Chicago Sun-Times in an interview.
By Mary Norkol
 
Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women’s World Cup final over England.
Soccer
Spain beats England 1-0 to capture Women’s World Cup title
Spain is the fifth winner in nine editions of the Women’s World Cup and joins Germany as the only two nations to win both the men’s and women’s tournament.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 