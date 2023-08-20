Driver shot to death in River North

A man was shot to death in his car early Sunday at a red light in River North, Chicago police said.

The 24-year-old was stopped in the 800 block of North Orleans Street around 3:36 a.m. when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

He was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his name.

Video of the aftermath showed a car stopped at Chicago Avenue with more than a dozen bullet holes in the car’s windows and body, according to CBS2-Chicago.

Police said no one was arrested.

The block where the shooting happened has seen violence before.

On Sept. 18, 2021, a man was fatally shot in the middle of the block after an argument inside of LiqrBox, a bar at 873 N. Orleans St.

On Nov. 6, 2022, around the corner at 311 W. Chicago Ave., a shooting outside a club killed a man and wounded a security guard and two others. The shooting happened outside outside Hush Chicago, which has since been closed.

The shootings happened in the 18th Police District, which has seen a 65% decrease in reported shootings over last year, according to police statistics.

The district, stretching from north of the Chicago River to Fullerton Avenue, has seen 13 shootings this year through Aug. 13, compared with 35 over the same period last year. Murders have dropped over the same period, two this year compared with eight last year.

Citywide, shootings are down 10% compared to last year, from 1,731 to 1,551, and murders are down 6%, from 416 to 389, according to the statistics.

