Englewood man dies after shooting in Chicago Lawn

An Englewood man has died after being shot Tuesday night in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.
Jewan Vassar, 22, was found with a gunshot wound about 9:10 p.m. in the gangway of a residence in the 6200 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The death of Vassar, who lived in the 6400 block South Stewart, was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.
No arrests were reported.
No other information was available.
