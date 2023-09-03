13-year-old boy shot, wounded in Englewood
About 7:05 p.m. Sunday, the boy was near the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Elisabeth Street when he was shot in the head, police said. He’s in critical condition.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
