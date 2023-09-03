The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 3, 2023
13-year-old boy shot, wounded in Englewood

About 7:05 p.m. Sunday, the boy was near the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Elisabeth Street when he was shot in the head, police said. He’s in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Englewood on the South Side.

About 7:05 p.m., the boy was near the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Elisabeth Street when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

