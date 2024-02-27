Chicago man fatally shot in Niles identified
Police responded to a report of an injured man near West Chase and Harlem avenues at about 9:08 p.m. Sunday and found Billy J. Parker, a 26-year-old Chicago resident, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
A Chicago man who died after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in suburban Niles has been identified, according to Niles Police.
Niles Police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. No one is in custody.
