Chicago man fatally shot in Niles identified

A Chicago man who died after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in suburban Niles has been identified, according to Niles Police.

Police responded to a report of an injured man near West Chase and Harlem Avenues at about 9:08 p.m. Sunday and found Billy J. Parker, a 26-year-old Chicago resident, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Niles Police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. No one is in custody.