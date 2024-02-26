The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 26, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Judge tells mother of man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French to cover shirt asking justice for son

Emonte Morgan, 23, is going on trial more than two years after French was killed during a traffic stop and her partner seriously wounded.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Judge tells mother of man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French to cover shirt asking justice for son
Chicago Police Officer Ella French wears her dress uniform and stands before an American flag in a portrait photo.

Chicago Police Officer Ella French

Chicago Police Department

The mother of a man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French was told to cover up her shirt asking for justice for her son as jury selection began Monday for his trial.

Evalena Flores was seated among potential jurors wearing a T-shirt that said “Justice for Emonte Morgan” on the front with a picture of her son on the back.

Flores agreed to put on a jacket and jury selection proceeded. Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday morning for Morgan, accused of killing French and seriously wounding her partner during a traffic stop in August of 2021.

What spectators can wear to the courtroom has become an issue in the case.

Judge Ursula Walowski previously ruled that Chicago police officers could wear their uniforms while sitting in the gallery, despite complaints from defense attorneys that it would create “a sea of blue” that would intimidate jurors.

On Monday, Walowski said she would not tolerate any slogans like Flores wore. “I would rule the same if someone wore a shirt that said Justice for Ella French,” she said.

Flores greeted her son as he was led into the courtroom. Walowski then read a portion of the indictment against the 23-year-old Morgan to the roomful of potential jurors detailing the first-degree murder and other felony charges against Morgan.

After about 3 ½ hours of questioning, 12 people were selected for the jury and 5 were chosen as alternates. They were asked standard questions about their courtroom experience, if they had been a victim of a crime, or if they knew any lawyers, judges or police officers.

Jurors were also asked if they had any prior knowledge of the case. A majority of the people selected had heard about the case either on the news or social media.

One person was selected but later dismissed after defense attorneys found tribute posts to French on their social media, even though the person had claimed to have limited knowledge of the case.

Prosecutors raised concerns about flyers that had been placed outside the courthouse stating, “Justice for Morgan Brothers,” “Bullied by police,” and “Family wants body cam released.”

The sheriff's office agreed to escort jurors to their vehicles, avoiding the area where the flyers were hung.

Jurors were instructed to return to the courtroom at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the start of opening arguments. Walowski said she expects the case to last through this week into next.

On the night of Aug. 7, 2021, Eric Morgan was driving a Honda CRV with his brother Emonte Morgan in the back seat when they were pulled over in West Englewood by French and her two partners, officers Carlos Yanez and Joshua Blas.

Emonte Morgan had been holding a drink and a cell phone in his hands and ignored repeated instructions by French and Yanez to set them down, according to prosecutors.

During a struggle, Emonte Morgan allegedly drew a gun from his waistband and shot both officers. The chaotic moments were captured on the officer's body-worn cameras that will be played for the jury.

The videos were shown for the first time last week as evidence was finalized. Several people openly cried as the videos were played in succession, ending with footage from Blas’s body-worn camera.

Morgan’s lawyers asked the judge to limit some audio from the videos, arguing they were overly prejudicial and contained hearsay statements.

Prosecutors said they have already muted some audio they agreed could be prejudicial, including comments made by Yanez as he lay wounded that were directed to his family.

But they asked that jurors be able to hear statements made by Blas as he reacted to seeing French and Yanez wounded.

In October, Eric Morgan, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and obstruction of justice. Walowski sentenced Eric Morgan to seven years in prison — the maximum allowed for the charges.

Next Up In Crime
Another legal cloud hanging over ShotSpotter contract
Austin man charged in sexual assault of 16-year-old girl on Purple Line train
Boy among 3 killed in South Side mass shooting remembered as a ‘softy clown’ whose mom had recently died
Suburban woman who claims she was misled by Vietnamese ‘influencer’ gets 10 days in Jan. 6 case
Judge plans to rule next month on whether serious police disciplinary cases can be heard in private
Northwestern issues all clear after active threat warning
The Latest
sotw02-28-24.jpg
Outdoors
Father and daughter find good shed antlers
Jason Garon and his 14-year-old daughter had a good weekend shed hunting.
By Dale Bowman
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was at the South Side Birth Center, 8301 S. South Shore Drive, to announce the state’s new maternal health initiative on Feb. 26, 2024.
Health
Pritzker proposes $23 million to improve Black maternal health: ‘In Illinois, we have to take action’
A state report last year revealed Black women in Illinois were three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related medical conditions than white women. “All these years later, we still haven’t figured out how Black women can have safe pregnancies, birthing experiences, and a healthy first-year postpartum,” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said. “But now, Illinois is taking action.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Obit-DeLeón Baseball
Obituaries
José DeLeón, former White Sox and Cardinals pitcher, dies at age 63
DeLeón, a major league pitcher for 13 seasons, led the National League in strikeouts for St. Louis in 1989.
By Associated Press
 
Dominic Fletcher takes a swing. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
White Sox
Trade surprised new White Sox OF Dominic Fletcher, who knows it was probably for the best
Trades are a part of the gig in the baseball industry. But when it happens, it always leaves a mark.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Britain Harry Potter Auction
Books
‘Harry Potter’ book proof, bought for pennies in 1997, sells for nearly $14,000 at auction
The copy’s inside title page mistakenly stated the author’s name as “J A Rowling” instead of J.K. Rowling.
By Associated Press
 