Judge tells mother of man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French to cover shirt asking justice for son

The mother of a man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French was told to cover up her shirt asking for justice for her son as jury selection began Monday for his trial.

Evalena Flores was seated among potential jurors wearing a T-shirt that said “Justice for Emonte Morgan” on the front with a picture of her son on the back.

Flores agreed to put on a jacket and jury selection proceeded. Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday morning for Morgan, accused of killing French and seriously wounding her partner during a traffic stop in August of 2021.

What spectators can wear to the courtroom has become an issue in the case.

Judge Ursula Walowski previously ruled that Chicago police officers could wear their uniforms while sitting in the gallery, despite complaints from defense attorneys that it would create “a sea of blue” that would intimidate jurors.

On Monday, Walowski said she would not tolerate any slogans like Flores wore. “I would rule the same if someone wore a shirt that said Justice for Ella French,” she said.

Flores greeted her son as he was led into the courtroom. Walowski then read a portion of the indictment against the 23-year-old Morgan to the roomful of potential jurors detailing the first-degree murder and other felony charges against Morgan.

After about 3 ½ hours of questioning, 12 people were selected for the jury and 5 were chosen as alternates. They were asked standard questions about their courtroom experience, if they had been a victim of a crime, or if they knew any lawyers, judges or police officers.

Jurors were also asked if they had any prior knowledge of the case. A majority of the people selected had heard about the case either on the news or social media.

One person was selected but later dismissed after defense attorneys found tribute posts to French on their social media, even though the person had claimed to have limited knowledge of the case.

Prosecutors raised concerns about flyers that had been placed outside the courthouse stating, “Justice for Morgan Brothers,” “Bullied by police,” and “Family wants body cam released.”

The sheriff's office agreed to escort jurors to their vehicles, avoiding the area where the flyers were hung.

Jurors were instructed to return to the courtroom at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the start of opening arguments. Walowski said she expects the case to last through this week into next.

On the night of Aug. 7, 2021, Eric Morgan was driving a Honda CRV with his brother Emonte Morgan in the back seat when they were pulled over in West Englewood by French and her two partners, officers Carlos Yanez and Joshua Blas.

Emonte Morgan had been holding a drink and a cell phone in his hands and ignored repeated instructions by French and Yanez to set them down, according to prosecutors.

During a struggle, Emonte Morgan allegedly drew a gun from his waistband and shot both officers. The chaotic moments were captured on the officer's body-worn cameras that will be played for the jury.

The videos were shown for the first time last week as evidence was finalized. Several people openly cried as the videos were played in succession, ending with footage from Blas’s body-worn camera.

Morgan’s lawyers asked the judge to limit some audio from the videos, arguing they were overly prejudicial and contained hearsay statements.

Prosecutors said they have already muted some audio they agreed could be prejudicial, including comments made by Yanez as he lay wounded that were directed to his family.

But they asked that jurors be able to hear statements made by Blas as he reacted to seeing French and Yanez wounded.

In October, Eric Morgan, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and obstruction of justice. Walowski sentenced Eric Morgan to seven years in prison — the maximum allowed for the charges.

