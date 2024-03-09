2 men shot, 1 fatally, in South Shore

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday in South Shore.

Delegance Crawl, 36, and a 20-year-old man, were near an alley just before 2:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Euclid Avenue when a fight broke out and they both were shot, Chicago police said.

Crawl suffered two gunshot wounds to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The younger man was shot in his leg and buttocks and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.