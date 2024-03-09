The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Crime Chicago South Shore

2 men shot, 1 fatally, in South Shore

The men, 36 and 20, were near an alley when a fight broke out and they both were shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 men shot, 1 fatally, in South Shore
Crime scene tape.

Crime scene tape. | Sun-Times file

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday in South Shore.

Delegance Crawl, 36, and a 20-year-old man, were near an alley just before 2:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Euclid Avenue when a fight broke out and they both were shot, Chicago police said.

Crawl suffered two gunshot wounds to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The younger man was shot in his leg and buttocks and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Man critically wounded in Bronzeville shooting
Man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
Chicago man charged in road rage shooting on Dan Ryan expressway
Summit man accused of firing gun into the air during U.S. Capitol riot
Chicago cop shown kneeling on 14-year-old’s back in viral video faces dismissal
Concealed carry holder fatally shoots robber during exchange of gunfire in Auburn Gresham
The Latest
STROKES-031024-27.jpg
Politics
‘I’m just here for The Strokes’: Fans pack arena for Chicago-area congressional candidate Kina Collins
The audience at the largest campaign event of Illinois’ primary season skewed heavily toward a younger crowd, many of whom showed up to see the headliner rather than to support the 33-year-old challenger to longtime incumbent 7th District Rep. Danny Davis.
By Violet Miller
 
Nikita Zaitsev
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Nikita Zaitsev returns but Andreas Athanasiou not quite ready
Athanasiou still skated Saturday morning, despite not playing against the Capitals, so it seems likely he’ll return this coming week. Plus, more tidbits from general manager Kyle Davidson.
By Ben Pope
 
Moline basketball players react after winning the state championship game against Benet last season at State Farm Center.
High School Basketball
IHSA boys basketball state finals schedule and scores
All the results from this weekend in Champaign.
By Michael O’Brien
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Man critically wounded in Bronzeville shooting
The 23-year-old was standing outside in the 4000 block of South Dearborn Street about 9:45 a.m. when he was shot in the right leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tennessee South Carolina Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Could Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson be the Sky’s No. 3 pick?
Currently, the most obvious target for the Sky to select with the No. 3 pick is Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson. Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca was in South Carolina this week for the SEC tournament.
By Annie Costabile
 