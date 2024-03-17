Community alert issued on Far South Side after string of arsons in Burnside

Chicago police issued a community alert after a recent arson was found to possibly be connected to four others in the Burnside neighborhood over the last year.

The incidents started in the 9100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue on June 20 last year, with more fires occurring July 8, Sept. 1 and Oct. 30, police said. The latest fire occurred March 2 in the 9100 block of South Avalon Avenue, two blocks from the other incidents.

Fences, garages and trash cans in alleyways were set on fire, police said. Police say the suspect is described as being 20 to 27, about 5 foot 8 and weighing about 160 pounds.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information about the suspected arson incidents can call Chicago police at (312) 746-7618.

