The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Community alert issued on Far South Side after string of arsons in Burnside

The incidents started in the 9100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in June, with more fires occurring in July, September and October, police said. The most recent fire was reported March 2. Police have issued a suspect description.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Community alert issued on Far South Side after string of arsons in Burnside
fire2.jpg

Police are seeking a person of interest in a series of fires set on the Far South Side since last summer.

Sun-Times file

Chicago police issued a community alert after a recent arson was found to possibly be connected to four others in the Burnside neighborhood over the last year.

The incidents started in the 9100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue on June 20 last year, with more fires occurring July 8, Sept. 1 and Oct. 30, police said. The latest fire occurred March 2 in the 9100 block of South Avalon Avenue, two blocks from the other incidents.

Fences, garages and trash cans in alleyways were set on fire, police said. Police say the suspect is described as being 20 to 27, about 5 foot 8 and weighing about 160 pounds.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information about the suspected arson incidents can call Chicago police at (312) 746-7618.

Next Up In Crime
Man found in I-94 rollover crash had been shot
Man killed in Garfield Ridge shooting
1 killed, 1 wounded in South Shore shooting
Man fatally shot in Austin identified
11-year-old boy slain on North Side remembered as a ‘bright light’
City to consider $5.5 million payout to wrongfully convicted man who now faces kidnapping charges
The Latest
Mike Tauchman hits a ground ball to first base during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 03-17-2024.
Cubs
How Cubs’ Mike Tauchman is tinkering with his approach in spring training and beyond
Tauchman wants to improve his slug, but there’s more than one way to do that.
By Maddie Lee
 
Usher. Usher addresses the audience after winning Entertainer of the Year during the 55th NAACP Image Awards, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Entertainment and Culture
Usher, Fantasia Barrino, ‘Color Purple’ honored at NAACP Image Awards
Usher beat out Colman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey and Keke Palmer for the top honor. In addition, New Edition was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Rangers White Sox Spring Baseball
White Sox
Nick Nastrini stakes claim for spot in White Sox’ rotation
Nastrini, who has no major-league experience, tosses four scoreless innings and lowers his spring ERA to 0.82.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Immigration
Chicago slowly starts evicting migrants from shelters
Dozens of adults were expected to be evicted Sunday, amid an outbreak of measles, but just three were. They will be able to reapply for shelter at the city’s designated ‘landing zone.’
By Michael Loria
 
Cubs right-hander Javier Assad made his major-league debut Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Cubs
Cubs rotation battle: Right-hander Javier Assad a ‘true pitcher’
Notes: Jameson Taillon gave context to his back injury, and the Cubs made another round of camp cuts.
By Maddie Lee
 