Man identified in fatal Brighton Park shooting that wounded another

A man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting Thursday that also wounded another person in Brighton Park.

David Villarreal-Zapata, 31, was traveling in a car with a 43-year-old man about 4:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when someone in a tan-colored SUV pulled up alongside them and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Their car crashed, and the suspect drove away, police said.

Villarreal-Zapata suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, officials said. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

The other man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and chest and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

No arrests were reported.