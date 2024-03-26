Man identified in fatal Brighton Park shooting that wounded another
David Villarreal-Zapata, 31, was traveling in a car with another man Thursday when someone in a tan-colored SUV fired shots at them, police said.
A man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting Thursday that also wounded another person in Brighton Park.
David Villarreal-Zapata, 31, was traveling in a car with a 43-year-old man about 4:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when someone in a tan-colored SUV pulled up alongside them and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Their car crashed, and the suspect drove away, police said.
Villarreal-Zapata suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, officials said. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.
The other man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and chest and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.
No arrests were reported.