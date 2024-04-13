Man fatally shot in Logan Square

A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.
Around 6:30 a.m., the 29-year-old was in the 2600 block of North Sawyer Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
Chicago police officers involved in Dexter Reed shooting have been named in past complaints tied to traffic stops
