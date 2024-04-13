The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Logan Square

Around 6:30 a.m., the 29-year-old was in the 2600 block of North Sawyer Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Logan Square
A man was shot and killed April 13, 2024 in Logan Square.

A man was shot and killed April 13, 2024 in Logan Square.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Around 6:30 a.m., the 29-year-old was in the 2600 block of North Sawyer Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Washington Park
Man dies days after South Chicago shooting
Chicago police officers involved in Dexter Reed shooting have been named in past complaints tied to traffic stops
Dexter Reed killing exposes struggle over how Chicago investigates police shootings
Man accused of killing 11-year-old boy, stabbing mother plans to represent himself in court
Dax the dog, recently retired from Lake County sheriff’s K9 unit, has died
The Latest
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m uneasy about boyfriend staying in touch with exes
He’s a great guy who says he texts his former girlfriend because he cares about other people.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
sandhills2024JeffGetzNebraska.jpeg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Sandhills in snowy Nebraska, Morel of the Week begins and a monarch
Sandhill cranes on a visit to the Platte River area of Nebraska, the first Morel of the Week this year and an early sighting of a monarch butterfly are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Immigration Economy
Columnists
Having a cow: A farmer’s tale
Columnist Gene Lyons recalls how a cow named Trudy gave birth to a newborn calf who initially had trouble being nursed.
By Gene Lyons
 
CORRECTION Fighting Youth Hockey
Letters to the Editor
Youth sports officials are targets of harassment and disrespect. It needs to stop.
Because of widespread mistreatment by parents, coaches and players, many youth sports officials are quitting or not returning for a second season. That could lead to the end of youth sports as we know it.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Russia Putin
Columnists
Republicans are now the party of Putin
It’s worth exploring how the Republican Party, the party of “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,” became the party of Vladimir Putin, trafficking in Russian disinformation and flirting with betraying an important ally, Ukraine, along with all of its principles.
By Mona Charen
 