Boy, 9, shot in ankle in North Lawndale

A 9-year-old boy shot in the ankle Saturday night in North Lawndale.
He was playing on a sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Sawyer Avenue when someone in the area fired shots and he was struck in his right ankle, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No arrests were immediately reported.
