Sunday, April 14, 2024
Boy, 9, shot in ankle in North Lawndale

The boy was struck as he stood on a sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Sun_Times_files.png

Sun-Times file

A 9-year-old boy shot in the ankle Saturday night in North Lawndale.

He was playing on a sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Sawyer Avenue when someone in the area fired shots and he was struck in his right ankle, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were immediately reported.

