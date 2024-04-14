The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Man shot to death in East Garfield Park

The 23-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of West Harrison Street when someone opened fire.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A 23-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday in East Garfield Park.

Just after midnight, the man was on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of West Harrison Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and face and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

