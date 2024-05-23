2 wounded in Edgewater shooting

Two men were shot and wounded Wednesday night in Edgewater on the North Side.
The men, 20 and 23, were shot just before 8 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Kenmore Avenue, according to Chicago police.
They took themselves to Swedish Hospital, where the older man was listed in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, and the other man is in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
A hamstring strain is the latest in a long line of injuries and IL stints.
The Bridge Access Program was supposed to be temporary and originally scheduled to end in December. Now it’s set to end in August.
Authorities say a man dropped the child at a Chicago fire station Tuesday. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Ten blocks of open space will be available when Red Line renovations are completed in late-2025. The transit agency is seeking public input on how the space can be utilized.
In the five weeks since being drafted by the Sky, Reese is proving she has no ceiling.