Wednesday, May 22, 2024
2 wounded in Edgewater shooting

One man, 23, was listed in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. The other man, 20, was shot in the shoulder and was in fair condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were shot and wounded Wednesday night in Edgewater on the North Side.

The men, 20 and 23, were shot just before 8 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Kenmore Avenue, according to Chicago police.

They took themselves to Swedish Hospital, where the older man was listed in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, and the other man is in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said.

No arrests were reported.

