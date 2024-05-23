2 wounded in Edgewater shooting

Two men were shot and wounded Wednesday night in Edgewater on the North Side.

The men, 20 and 23, were shot just before 8 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Kenmore Avenue, according to Chicago police.

They took themselves to Swedish Hospital, where the older man was listed in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, and the other man is in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said.

No arrests were reported.