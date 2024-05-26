3 critically wounded in Roseland shooting

Three men were in critical condition following a shooting Sunday night in Roseland.
The three men were standing in the first block of East 113th Street about 7:43 p.m. when a vehicle with two people in it drove up and shots were fired, police said.
Two of the victims were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition: a 49-year-old man who was shot in the left elbow and back; and a 42-year-old man who was shot in the chest.
A man, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center also in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
