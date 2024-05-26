Man shot to death in North Lawndale

A man was fatally shot in North Lawndale early Sunday, police said.
He was standing on the sidewalk just before 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Harding Avenue when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
The man, 39, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Festival organizers made the announcement over social media, advising attendees to wait until further notice before heading to Grant Park.
Chicago vet's photos from front lines of World War II published in son's tribute to his dad: 'Looking through my dad's eyes'
After Fred Brems digitized the photos his father took during the war, he was inspired to compile them into a book. “Knights of Freedom” retells his father’s service through letters, stories and historical documents.
Una multitud se dio cita en el Grant Park para disfrutar del mayor festival de música latina de la ciudad, que se espera que vuelva a congregar a un público alegre el domingo.
Agnieszka, 14, would disappoint her parents if she Americanized it.
Young Miko's fans at Sueños ran hot and tepid during her second performance at the Chicago music festival
They were detached at times, but fans showed they knew all the words to “LISA” and “Riri.”