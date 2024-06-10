Police seek CTA Blue Line armed robbery suspects

Police are searching for five teens who allegedly beat and robbed a passenger on a Blue Line train Saturday on the Near West Side.

The teens approached the passenger about 1:40 p.m. in the 500 block of South Racine and demanded his property while displaying a handgun, Chicago police said.

The passenger refused to comply, and the teens kicked and punched him before stealing his shoes, police said.

The teens were described as 16 to 18 years old, standing between 5 foot 7 and 5 foot 9, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4447.