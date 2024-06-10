Police seek CTA Blue Line armed robbery suspects
The five suspects demanded property from a passenger Saturday afternoon aboard a train near Racine Avenue before beating him and stealing his shoes, police said.
Police are searching for five teens who allegedly beat and robbed a passenger on a Blue Line train Saturday on the Near West Side.
The teens approached the passenger about 1:40 p.m. in the 500 block of South Racine and demanded his property while displaying a handgun, Chicago police said.
The passenger refused to comply, and the teens kicked and punched him before stealing his shoes, police said.
The teens were described as 16 to 18 years old, standing between 5 foot 7 and 5 foot 9, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4447.
Security guard killed in Little Italy worked hard, made time for friends and family: 'He was an outstanding father'
The Latest
The awards, considered the Oscars of the culinary world, are being presented Monday night at Chicago’s Lyric Opera House.
The Chicago Public Schools program aims to bolster teacher ranks amid a workforce shortage.
The four men spent a combined 73 years in prison after confessing as teenagers to a 1995 double murder they did not commit. Three of them later said police coerced their confessions; the fourth man said police fabricated his.
‘Leyenda’ puertorriqueña celebra su 107 cumpleaños y comparte su secreto para una vida larga y saludable
Francisca “Paquita” Morales nació el 6 de junio de 1917 en Puerto Rico. Se mudó a Chicago en 1970.
In a subpoena obtained by WBEZ, the feds wanted a list of county documents about a hack that potentially affected 1.2 million patients here.