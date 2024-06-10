The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 10, 2024
Police seek CTA Blue Line armed robbery suspects

The five suspects demanded property from a passenger Saturday afternoon aboard a train near Racine Avenue before beating him and stealing his shoes, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Blue_linerobbery.png

Surveillance image of five teens who police say beat and robbed a Blue Line passenger on Saturday.

Chicago police

Police are searching for five teens who allegedly beat and robbed a passenger on a Blue Line train Saturday on the Near West Side.

The teens approached the passenger about 1:40 p.m. in the 500 block of South Racine and demanded his property while displaying a handgun, Chicago police said.

The passenger refused to comply, and the teens kicked and punched him before stealing his shoes, police said.

The teens were described as 16 to 18 years old, standing between 5 foot 7 and 5 foot 9, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4447.

