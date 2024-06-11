South Loop man charged in 3 CTA Green Line attacks

A South Loop man remains jailed on attempted murder and battery charges in connection with several attacks on CTA passengers.

Ivan Weldon, 42, is accused of using a box cutter to slice a 48-year-old man’s neck and stabbing him multiple times May 31 on a Green Line train near the Garfield station, 320 E. Garfield Boulevard. The victim was treated at a hospital, where he received about 30 stitches to his face, according to court documents. He also suffered ligament damage to his thumb.

Weldon faces three felony charges in connection with that attack: attempted murder, aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

On the same day, Weldon allegedly attacked two more passengers at the CTA Green Line Bronzeville stop, 16 E. 35th St.

In one incident, Weldon is accused of grabbing a man by his backpack and throwing him down on the CTA platform before the victim was able to enter a train. Weldon then kicked the man in the face, according to court documents.

Weldon punched another man in the face at the Bronzeville station as the man was trying to get on a train, prosecutors allege.

Two felony counts each of aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery were filed in those attacks.

A judge ordered Weldon held in custody during a detention hearing last week.

His next court date is June 20.