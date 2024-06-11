The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Crime News Chicago

South Loop man charged in 3 CTA Green Line attacks

Ivan Weldon, 42, is charged with stabbing a man in the neck, shoving and kicking another man, and punching a third man at two Green Line stops on the South Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE South Loop man charged in 3 CTA Green Line attacks
cta-train-2.jpg

File photo

A South Loop man remains jailed on attempted murder and battery charges in connection with several attacks on CTA passengers.

Ivan Weldon, 42, is accused of using a box cutter to slice a 48-year-old man’s neck and stabbing him multiple times May 31 on a Green Line train near the Garfield station, 320 E. Garfield Boulevard. The victim was treated at a hospital, where he received about 30 stitches to his face, according to court documents. He also suffered ligament damage to his thumb.

Weldon faces three felony charges in connection with that attack: attempted murder, aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

On the same day, Weldon allegedly attacked two more passengers at the CTA Green Line Bronzeville stop, 16 E. 35th St.

In one incident, Weldon is accused of grabbing a man by his backpack and throwing him down on the CTA platform before the victim was able to enter a train. Weldon then kicked the man in the face, according to court documents.

Weldon punched another man in the face at the Bronzeville station as the man was trying to get on a train, prosecutors allege.

Two felony counts each of aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery were filed in those attacks.

A judge ordered Weldon held in custody during a detention hearing last week.

His next court date is June 20.

Next Up In Crime
Judicial giant Harry D. Leinenweber dies at 87: 'He understands ordinary people and has great common sense'
Ed Burke’s lawyers swamp judge with glowing letters of support ahead of sentencing: ‘I know who Ed really is'
Indiana woman charged with possession of 61 pounds of cocaine at Midway Airport
Witnesses recall 'out-of-control' CTA bus plowing into renovated Ramova Theatre and 11 cars, injuring 5
Judge allows 5-year-old's testimony against man accused of killing boy's brother, stabbing their mom
5 personas, entre ellas un conductor de la CTA, hospitalizadas tras accidente de 11 vehículos en Bridgeport
The Latest
Nico Hoerner
Cubs
Cubs 'optimistic' Nico Hoerner could return to lineup as soon as Wednesday
Notes: Cubs put right-hander Ben Brown on IL with neck injury.
By Maddie Lee
 
Hunter Biden departs from federal court, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Wilmington, Del.
Columnists
Hunter Biden's conviction painful for President Biden, but may help his bid against Trump
Hunter Biden’s federal conviction can help shield President Joe Biden from Donald Trump’s assertions that Biden is manipulating the Justice Department against political foes.
By Lynn Sweet
 
A traveler gets his checked baggage at Midway International Airport, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
Crime
Indiana woman charged with possession of 61 pounds of cocaine at Midway Airport
Chania Logan had traveled into Midway from Los Angeles with another person who ran away from authorities in the baggage claim area June 4, the DEA said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Liberty Sky Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon reflects on her history as an Olympian as 2024 team is announced
‘‘Once you’re told you made the team, there’s an enormous amount of joy that comes over you,’’ Weatherspoon said.
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago police officers confront Dexter Reed after pulling over his SUV in Humboldt Park last month.
Police Reform
Push to monitor Chicago police traffic stops under federal court order faces stiff resistance from community groups
Witnesses at federal court hearings worried that including traffic stops in a consent decree originally issued in 2019 to reform the Chicago Police Department would actually slow attempts to curb the controversial practice.
By Tom Schuba
 