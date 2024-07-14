1 killed in Fuller Park shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Just before 8 a.m., two people exited a gray colored vehicle and began talking to a man in the 5400 block of South Wells Street, Chicago police said.

One of the people then fired shots at the man, police said. He was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His identity has not been released and no arrests have been made.

Area detectives are investigating.