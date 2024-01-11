Thieves take ATM after crashing into South Loop currency exchange

An ATM was stolen from a South Loop currency exchange early Thursday in a crash-and-grab robbery.

A driver backed a Jeep through the front windows of the business in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road about 6:20 a.m., Chicago police said. Suspects grabbed an ATM and put it in a different SUV before fleeing.

Video posted by ABC 7 Chicago shows three people carrying the machine out of the Western Union at 558 W. Roosevelt Road, dropping it into the back of an SUV and driving off, leaving the Jeep parked with its engine running on the sidewalk. Broken glass was scattered at the storefront.

According to ABC 7, witnesses said the crash-and-grab robbery happened as film crews for the TV show “Chicago Fire” were setting up for a scene at a nearby restaurant.

Witnesses told the news station that the robbery happened quickly, and the thieves appeared to not care that witnesses were watching them.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

