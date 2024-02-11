The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man attacking pedestrians struck with hammer, tased by police in Norwood Park

The man, 36, was attacking people around 11:50 p.m. in the 7300 block of West Summerdale Avenue when one of the victims he attacked struck him in the head with a hammer, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
A man attacking pedestrians Saturday night on the Northwest Side was struck by a hammer by one of his victims, then tased by police in Norwood Park.

The man, 36, was attacking people around 11:50 p.m. in the 7300 block of West Summerdale Avenue in the Norwood Park area when one of the persons he had attacked fought back, striking him in the head with a hammer, Chicago police said.

After he began punching a squad car, he was tased by officers, police said.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

Charges were pending.

