Man fleeing police injured in jump from third-story window in Hyde Park

A man was hospitalized after he jumped from a third-story window Sunday while running from authorities in Hyde Park, police said.

Police responded to calls of a person suspected of stealing mail in the 1200 block of East 54th Street about 12:28 p.m. and found a man in a building vestibule police said. The man fled upstairs and forced his way into a third-floor apartment, where he jumped out the window.

He was arrested and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Charges are pending. Police wouldn’t say if the man arrested was connected to recent mail thefts in the Loop or in Lincoln Park and the Near North Side .