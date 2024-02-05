String of armed robberies reported between Lincoln Park, Loop and Austin

Police believe a string of 10 armed robberies that stretched from Lincoln Park to Austin on Sunday are connected.

The robberies began in Lincoln Park and moved west, when robberies occurred in the 400 block of West Wrightwood Avenue at 8:40 p.m.; 2600 block of North Halsted Street at 8:55 p.m.; 2300 block of West Nelson Street at 9:30 p.m.; and 1900 block of West Armitage Avenue.

The suspects then moved into the Loop with robberies occurring in the 400 block of South Plymouth Court at 11 p.m. and 400 South State Street 10 minutes later, police said. More robberies occurred further west, with three robberies taking place within 15 minutes between 11:19 p.m. and 11:32 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Wood Street; 200 block of North Peoria Street; and the 2000 block of West Adams Street.

It ended with a final robbery in the 1200 block of North Central Avenue about 1:30 a.m.

Armed with handguns, the suspects were described as four Black men between the ages of 15 and 25, wearing black ski masks, hooded sweatshirts and pants, police said. They were driving a silver Kia sedan and grey or brown GMC SUV.

The suspects would drive up in one of the vehicles and demand victims’ belongings, sometimes at gunpoint, in addition to demanding victims’ phone passwords before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (312) 744-8263 or (312) 746-7394.

