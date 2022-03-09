The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Lockout cuts off Cubs players from coaches as they navigate adjustments, injury

Codi Heuer had Tommy John surgery. Patrick Wisdom is making a mechanical tweak to his swing. Neither can talk to his coaches.

By Maddie Lee
 March 09, 2022 07:43 PM
SHARE Lockout cuts off Cubs players from coaches as they navigate adjustments, injury
Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom throws the ball to first during infield workouts at the MLBPA training site at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona.

Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom has been working out at the MLBPA training site at Bell Bank Park this week, as the lockout continues.

John Antonoff/Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. – The day before the last Collective Bargaining Agreement expired, Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom got on a Zoom call with new hitting coach Greg Brown. 

They’d exchanged texts and calls before, but this was their last chance to talk mechanics before the expected lockout cut off their communication.

“It’s tough,” Wisdom said this week, “because we’re trying to fix a little mechanical thing. And so when [hitting coaches are] presenting you with something, you’re like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna work on it.’ But now, I can’t talk to them or say, ‘Hey, are we still on the right path here? Am I doing the right thing?’”

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball and its players association again did not reach a CBA deal by an owner-imposed deadline. The league announced it was removing two more series from the regular season schedule, pushing back Opening Day to at least April 14. 

That also guaranteed more time without contact between major-league players and their coaches. MLB instructed team personnel, including coaches, not to contact players on 40-man rosters during the lockout. 

The restriction makes things especially complicated for players making injury decisions during the lockout, like Cubs reliever Codi Heuer, who underwent Tommy John surgery this week. 

The right-hander’s velocity waned late last season. But it wasn’t clear that he’d sustained structural damage to his elbow until he started ramping up again this offseason, according to a source. Tommy John surgery usually requires about a year-long recovery. But as long as Heuer’s rehab goes well, Opening Day 2023 could be a realistic target for his return. 

In a normal year, Heuer would be in constant contact with the Cubs medical staff and pitching coaches. This year, that’s prohibited. 

Heuer’s injury made headlines, but coaches may not learn about less serious ailments until big-league players report to camp. Even for those without injuries, coaches will have to dedicate time early in spring training to catch up on players’ offseason progress, something coaches would have kept tabs on in a normal winter.

“I feel bad,” Cubs veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks said this week, with a wry smile. “When I finally see [pitching coach Tommy Hottovy,] it’s months [gone by]. I’m not used to this.”

Before the lockout began, Cubs coaches gave their players strength, hitting and/or pitching programs – whatever was applicable – up to spring training. Or at least, when spring training was supposed to begin. Since then, Cubs players have had to go by experience and feel. 

Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is coming off a season marred by injuries. Health was a top priority for him over the winter. With access to the team cut off, he made due.

“Definitely interesting finding some new resources, whether it’s through connections through other players I trust or through my agency, or whatever it may be,” he told the Sun-Times. “I really appreciate the Cubs staff, and all the effort they put in with me last year, but also nice to meet some new people along the way.”

Hoerner only got in one call with Brown before the lockout. The Cubs hired Brown in November, so Cubs hitters were just getting to know him before the MLB owners initiated the lockout on Dec. 2. The Cubs announced they’d hired assistant hitting coach Johnny Washington two weeks later.

Brown and Washington will have to wait until the lockout ends to make real connections with their players. And in the meantime, Wisdom will be trying to make a mechanical tweak to his swing without the input of the coach who presented the adjustment to him. 

Last year, Wisdom finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting and led the Cubs with 28 home runs. But he also went through a late-season slump.

“It’s more like mental stuff that led to physical, mechanical changes that I wasn’t aware of, because you’re so far from yourself because you’re trying to fix something,” he said.

In addition to honing the mental side of his offensive game, making sure he isn’t pressing, this offseason Wisdom’s working on softening his back elbow. 

He’s been hitting home runs in batting practice at the MLBPA’s Arizona training site. But he won’t get feedback from Brown until the lockout ends. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
MLB cancels 93 more games as gap narrows in bargaining
Waiting game: How Cubs players are preparing for uncertain spring-training start
‘Not going to stop me’: Cubs’ Brad Wieck ready for spring training months after heart surgery
MLB’s new ‘Friday Night Baseball’ package will stream on Apple TV+
MLB threatens to cancel more games if labor deal isn’t reached on Tuesday
Cubs pitcher Codi Heuer undergoes Tommy John surgery
The Latest
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West on March 3, 2022, to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise. “If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!” Zelenskyy said at a news conference.
Columnists
Sweet: Hard choices for U.S. when it comes to giving Ukraine fighter jets, establishing a no-fly zone
Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., is a leading voice in calling for a no-fly zone in Ukraine and sending in fighter jets.
By Lynn Sweet
March 09, 2022 08:30 PM
Illinois House speaker Michael Madigan, 22nd District state representative
Michael Madigan
Mike Madigan accused by feds of hitting up Ald. Solis to help Madigan’s son win business
While Madigan’s family member was not identified by name in the indictment last week, the Sun-Times has learned it is his son, Andrew.
By Mark BrownTim Novak, and 1 more
March 09, 2022 07:49 PM
A man was shot to death March 9, 2022, on Grand Crossing.
News
61-year-old man shot to death in Grand Crossing
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 09, 2022 07:38 PM
A march planned for the 200th birthday of abolitionist Harriet Tubman will take place at 79th Street and Prairie Avenue Thursday morning. The goal is to draw attention to the missing Black women and girls around the city.
News
Marchers celebrating Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday hopes to shine light on missing Black women, girls
On Thursday, community-based organization Kidz Korna will join women worldwide in a demonstration commemorating Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday and the scores of missing Black women and girls.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 09, 2022 06:37 PM
This year, Salvation Army red kettles will be equipped with special stickers that allow passersby to donate on the spot using their smart phones.
News
Salvation Army accused of paying far below minimum wage to store workers in its rehabilitation programs
Michael Clancy, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, claims his starting wage at The Salvations Army’s adult rehabilitation center, 506 N. Desplaines St. in Chicago, was $1 per week.
By Manny Ramos
March 09, 2022 06:35 PM