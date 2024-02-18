The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Cubs Sports

Longtime manager Craig Counsell enjoying newness of spring training with the Cubs

Counsell spent the previous nine seasons at the helm for the Brewers.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Longtime manager Craig Counsell enjoying newness of spring training with the Cubs
Cubs manager Craig Counsell talks to pitching coach Tommy Hottovy and catcher Yan Gomes during a spring training workout. 02-14-2024.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell talks to pitching coach Tommy Hottovy and catcher Yan Gomes during a spring training workout. 02-14-2024.

John Antonoff / For the Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. – Five days into his first spring training with the Cubs, manager Craig Counsell is having fun.

“The newness to it has been really fun for me,” he said Sunday, the day before the first full squad workout. “I'm enjoying what we're doing. Full squad workouts are a new challenge for the coaching staff. And we add some new energy into the building with all the position players.”

His answer served to circumvent the question of whether he was hoping for more player additions this spring. But it also carried over a theme from his introductory news conference. Back in November, he said he was looking forward to a new challenge, after managing the Brewers for the past nine years.

“I think managing is managing,” he said Sunday. “But there's differences that require me to be better. And I think that's fun. … Because I'm starting new relationships, it's important that I am good in developing that and starting that out. That's happening right now, and it's really important.”

The Cubs, with what second baseman Nico Hoerner called ‘‘a nice, healthy sense of urgency,” have had players in and out of their Arizona facilities all offseason. And even though Monday marks the first official full squad workout, every position player has worked out at the complex this past week.

Counsell will address the group Monday, but he again downplayed the importance of motivational speeches like the ones depicted in sports movies.

“I really think it's how do we interact every day that becomes the motivation,” he said. “We're not filming a movie tomorrow.”

Rotation competition

Counsell laughed off a question about his opening day starter, a classic spring training question that few managers answer this early.

“I think you enjoy waiting,” Counsell joked.

The more pressing battle throughout camp, however, will be for the fifth rotation spot. At this point, Justin Steele, Kyle Hendricks, Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon are penciled into rotation spots, although not necessarily in that order.

Counsell doesn’t seem to be narrowing the pool for the final spot yet.

“There's a number of guys,” he said. “And I think the way the bullpen shakes out could play into it as well. It's a name and a spot we're going to get fixated on in spring training. And it's one of those – then we're on April 10, and we've gone a different direction. We know we need more than five starters.”

Sights and sounds

Counsell gathered the catchers to talk about plays at the plate. He said he went over the value of the play. He acknowledged that it’s a hard play for the catcher, but it can be game-changing.

“Frankly, a little motivation for the spring training drill and why we do it and why it's important,” he said later.

It was an example of something players and coaches had already noticed: his focus on intent.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Evaluating the Cubs’ third base battle with Christopher Morel focusing on one position
Cubs expecting hitters to take steps forward, but that alone won’t replace Cody Bellinger
Cubs’ Craig Counsell: Christopher Morel will begin spring training at third base
Cubs have settled into consistency behind the plate with Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks enjoying change of pace compared to injury-delayed start last season
Cubs’ Craig Counsell and Brewers’ Pat Murphy — ‘friends for life’ — to manage through rivalry
The Latest
Former Bear Steve McMichael at his restaurant, Mongo McMichael’s, in April 2013. | Sun-Times file photo
Bears
Former Bears standout Steve McMichael responding well to treatment for MRSA
His improvement has left his wife Misty optimistic that the former Bears star, who has ALS, can leave a New Lenox hospital Tuesday with IV antibiotics.
By Patrick Finley
 
Café owner Dina (Sophie Madorsky, with Rom Barkhordar and Armand Akbari) is among the people in a remote Israeli town showing hospitality to stranded Egyptian musicians in "The Band's Visit."
Theater
In moving musical ‘The Band’s Visit,’ strangers from distinct Mideast cultures find harmony
Magnificent Writers Theatre production of the Tony-winning show pulls you in to the characters’ world and you don’t want to leave.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 
Jerry Reinsdorf
White Sox
Jerry Reinsdorf wants $1 billion in public funds to build a ballpark for the White Sox? Now that’s rich.
Also, Connor Bedard’s return to the Blackhawks, and an ode to Mac McClung’s leaping ability.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Boston Red Sox Spring Training
White Sox
Lucas Giolito on changing Sox — from White to Red — and why things went south in Chicago
From 2019 to 2021, Giolito was one of the American League Central’s better starting pitchers. Still, he wishes he’d given the White Sox more.
By Steve Greenberg
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_517.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Parents let rambunctious child disrupt holiday meal
They would rather skip the family gathering than adhere to hosts’ rules about running in the house.
By Abigail Van Buren
 