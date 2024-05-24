Will Cubs' Kyle Hendricks ever get his starting job back?

Kyle Hendricks has started 253 regular-season games in his major league career, all of them with the Cubs. Will there be a 254th? Bigger picture, will Hendricks — banished to the bullpen after a terrible opening couple of months to his 11th season — ever get his old job back for real?

It’s kind of hard to imagine a Cubs rotation without him, but that’s what we’re looking at right now. In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, we asked if we’ve seen the last of “The Professor” as a full-time starter.

“Looking like he might be toast,” @00723maui commented.

“I think Hendricks will retire before this season ends,” @socmediaisdumb wrote.

We also asked which NBA conference finals star you’d pick to build around: the Mavs’ Luka Doncic, the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton or the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum?

“Well, it’s obviously not Haliburton,” @notalentass wrote, “because the Bulls already had that chance and blew it.”

Last, we asked for your pick to win the Stanley Cup: the Stars, the Oilers, the Panthers or the Rangers?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Will Kyle Hendricks ever reclaim a full-time spot in the Cubs’ starting rotation?

Upshot: In his first relief appearance, on Thursday, Hendricks gave up two runs in two innings and it actually lowered his ERA (to 10.47). That pretty much says it all about where he’s at.

Poll No. 2: Which NBA conference finals star would you pick first to build around?

Upshot: The stats say — clearly — it should be Doncic, but Edwards’ fearless, high-flying play has been captivating. “He’s, dare I say it, Jordanesque,” @JeffreyCanalia commented. And from @RonaldVoigt4: “He’s got the all-around game and is young. Just spare us the MJ comparisons.”

Poll No. 3: Who’s your pick to win the Stanley Cup?

Upshot: The Panthers’ 3-0 win in New York to open the Eastern Conference finals seems to have made quite the impression. Commented @DeyoSahler, “What a world where the Florida Panthers are Cup favorites. Trash franchise up until about five minutes ago, but they’re legit really good.”