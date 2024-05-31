The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 31, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs offense needs more production from their catchers

“ Big-league at-bats from Miguel are a great teacher right now,” manager Craig Counsell said. “At his experience level, he will improve. But like I said earlier, we need improved offense from our catchers and there’s no question about it.”

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Cubs offense needs more production from their catchers
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers

The Cubs know they need more offensive production from their catchers. |Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Stacy Revere/Getty

Entering the weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Cubs know they have to limit the Reds on the bases.

Speed plays into the Reds’ offensive strategy; they have the second-most stolen bases in the majors (85). Limiting their attempts will take a team effort from each pitcher and catcher.

“We all bear responsibility and a part in it,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Catchers, pitchers, coaches. We all have a part in that. There’s also like ... you’re not going to win on some guys. You’re not going to win on shortstop Elly De La Cruz. The best way [is to] to keep him off base. The league is not winning against him.”

The Brewers getting on base, stealing a base and poor blocking bit the Cubs in the seventh inning of Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Brewers. The Cubs have allowed the eighth-most stolen bases in the majors (47) and only caught eight base runners stealing this season, according to Fangraphs.

“They’re [Reds] really good at stealing bases, and that’s what they’re going to do,” Counsell said. “Your job is to do the best you can to mitigate it. Not let it completely affect the other thing, which is more important, and that’s getting the guy out.”

Catcher production

Defensive miscues are magnified for the Cubs’ catchers because the position is a black hole in the lineup. Whether it’s Miguel Amaya or Yan Gomes, the offensive production has been lacking. The dropoff for Gomes has been striking after he delivered a strong performance last season, slashing .267/.315/.408 in 116 games.

But Gomes’ diminished playing time — and age — could play a role into the slow production. Amaya has assumed the bulk of the catching responsibilities this season.

Counsell said the team needs more production from its catchers. He hasn’t noticed any physical decline from Gomes, a 2014 Silver Slugger.

“The swing decisions he’s struggled with a little bit so far,” Counsell said of Gomes. “The consistency, the playing time, may contribute to that a little bit, but it’s also a job that you got to be able to do.”

There was hope Amaya could build off last season’s taste of the majors. Amaya’s bat was ahead of his defensive skills, but he put in the time working with catchers to improve behind the plate.

Catchers need to have certain soft skills — rapport with pitchers, calling a game and collaborating with coaches.

But that spot can’t be an automatic out every time given the minimal defensive value both Gomes and Amaya are giving.

“I think Miggy has gone through a couple of different phases here,” Counsell said. “He’s gone through an unlucky phase, gone through a chasing phase, missing pitches to hit. We’ve seen a couple of long at-bats with just a bunch of foul balls, and there’s some pitches to hit in those cases, and [he’s] just not squaring them up.

“Big-league at-bats for Miguel are a great teacher right now. At his experience level, he will improve. But like I said earlier, we need improved offense from our catchers and there’s no question about it.”

Injury updates

• Cubs left-hander Jordan Wicks threw a bullpen session at Triple-A Iowa, no game action.

• Cubs reliever Colten Brewer threw out of the bullpen in game for Iowa.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Negro Leaguers were always major players, whether MLB believed it or not
Your favorite Chicago roster architect? It's the Bears' Ryan Poles by a mile
Cubs fall back to earth after three homers can't put them past Brewers: 'No consolation prizes here'
Cubs recall Pete Crow-Armstrong, option Luis Vázquez before series finale vs. Brewers
Cubs unhappy with balk call against Hector Neris in extra-innings win against Brewers
What were the expectations for Craig Counsell and the Cubs? Certainly more than this
The Latest
PUP
Entertainment and Culture
Nine Mexican wolf pups born at Brookfield Zoo
Visitors can see two of the pups, who will stay at the zoo with their parents. The other seven were placed in wild dens in New Mexico as part of an effort to bolster the endangered Mexican wolf population.
By Jessica Ma
 
IMG_6988.jpg
Crime
Matteson home invasion suspect captured after shooting himself during nearly 12-hour standoff
Lander Coleman, the subject of a nationwide manhunt, suffered a “relatively minor” self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Roseland neighborhood, police said.
By Mary Norkol Mohammad Samra , and 1 more
 
Piping plover egg on Montrose Beach
Chicago
Piping plover egg found at Montrose Beach — giving rise to 'possibility of new hatchlings'
Imani and Searocket produced an egg, raising hopes for another generation of piping plovers to hatch at Montrose Beach.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Daisy Gabriel shovels snow from her sidewalk in the Little Village neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
City Hall
Mayor Johnson unveils sidewalk snow removal pilot that one alderperson calls a costly mistake
Sidewalks would be cleared in pilot areas whenever “two inches or more” of snow and ice accumulate over a 24-hour period for a maximum of seven snow events or a one-year period, “whichever comes first.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus watches quarterback Caleb Williams work out.
Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus: Rookie QB Caleb Williams is well suited for 'Hard Knocks' spotlight
The Bears were chosen for the HBO show for the first time since its launch in 2001.
By Jason Lieser
 