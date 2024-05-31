Cubs offense needs more production from their catchers

Entering the weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Cubs know they have to limit the Reds on the bases.

Speed plays into the Reds’ offensive strategy; they have the second-most stolen bases in the majors (85). Limiting their attempts will take a team effort from each pitcher and catcher.

“We all bear responsibility and a part in it,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Catchers, pitchers, coaches. We all have a part in that. There’s also like ... you’re not going to win on some guys. You’re not going to win on shortstop Elly De La Cruz. The best way [is to] to keep him off base. The league is not winning against him.”

The Brewers getting on base, stealing a base and poor blocking bit the Cubs in the seventh inning of Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Brewers. The Cubs have allowed the eighth-most stolen bases in the majors (47) and only caught eight base runners stealing this season, according to Fangraphs.

“They’re [Reds] really good at stealing bases, and that’s what they’re going to do,” Counsell said. “Your job is to do the best you can to mitigate it. Not let it completely affect the other thing, which is more important, and that’s getting the guy out.”

Catcher production

Defensive miscues are magnified for the Cubs’ catchers because the position is a black hole in the lineup. Whether it’s Miguel Amaya or Yan Gomes, the offensive production has been lacking. The dropoff for Gomes has been striking after he delivered a strong performance last season, slashing .267/.315/.408 in 116 games.

But Gomes’ diminished playing time — and age — could play a role into the slow production. Amaya has assumed the bulk of the catching responsibilities this season.

Counsell said the team needs more production from its catchers. He hasn’t noticed any physical decline from Gomes, a 2014 Silver Slugger.

“The swing decisions he’s struggled with a little bit so far,” Counsell said of Gomes. “The consistency, the playing time, may contribute to that a little bit, but it’s also a job that you got to be able to do.”

There was hope Amaya could build off last season’s taste of the majors. Amaya’s bat was ahead of his defensive skills, but he put in the time working with catchers to improve behind the plate.

Catchers need to have certain soft skills — rapport with pitchers, calling a game and collaborating with coaches.

But that spot can’t be an automatic out every time given the minimal defensive value both Gomes and Amaya are giving.

“I think Miggy has gone through a couple of different phases here,” Counsell said. “He’s gone through an unlucky phase, gone through a chasing phase, missing pitches to hit. We’ve seen a couple of long at-bats with just a bunch of foul balls, and there’s some pitches to hit in those cases, and [he’s] just not squaring them up.

“Big-league at-bats for Miguel are a great teacher right now. At his experience level, he will improve. But like I said earlier, we need improved offense from our catchers and there’s no question about it.”

Injury updates

• Cubs left-hander Jordan Wicks threw a bullpen session at Triple-A Iowa, no game action.

• Cubs reliever Colten Brewer threw out of the bullpen in game for Iowa.

