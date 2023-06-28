The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Education News Chicago

School board president Miguel del Valle to step down this week

Del Valle led the school board through multiple crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and protests surrounding the school district’s renewal of its police contract.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE School board president Miguel del Valle to step down this week
Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle speaks during the monthly board meeting at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters on August 28, 2019. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Miguel del Valle is leaving his post as Chicago Board of Education president when his term expires June 30.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle is stepping down this week, leaving a key vacancy for Mayor Brandon Johnson to fill early in his term.

Appointed by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, del Valle’s four-year term expires Friday. He thanked her for the chance to oversee Chicago Public Schools, one of the nation’s largest school systems.

“It’s been quite a challenge, but I feel like I’ve been up to the challenge,” del Valle said at his last school board meeting Wednesday after he announced his departure.

“It’s really been an honor, having served in the General Assembly, and having chaired the Senate education committee, and having been involved with education issues,” he said. “Prior to becoming a legislator, I was an advocate, I was a community organizer.”

Del Valle, 71, said he’s seen plenty of challenges for CPS over his years in education work and he’s often “wondered whether we were headed in the right direction.” But today he sees the district partnering with the Chicago Teachers Union and community organizations to better help students. Del Valle said his short time working with Johnson the past few weeks have shown a bright future.

“I have found him to be very collaborative and responsive, and I don’t think anyone can question his commitment and his dedication to the Chicago Public Schools for obvious reasons,” del Valle said.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez (left) speaks to Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle (right) during a Chicago Board of Education meeting at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop, Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, 2021.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez (left) speaks to Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle (right) during a Chicago Board of Education meeting at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop, Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, 2021.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez praised del Valle for his work, noting that, “Our board members are volunteers, and you do this work because you not only serve as leaders, but you’re also selfless, always trying to look out for our city and our district.”

“It is priceless, the service you provide to our district and our community,” Martinez said.

Johnson is now tasked with picking a new school board president — and may take the opportunity to make a broader imprint on the school district, especially given his background in education as a teacher and former CTU official. No other board resignations have been announced. But in 2019, the entire board resigned and Lightfoot appointed a new one a month into her term.

Johnson thanked del Valle in a statement Wednesday, calling him an “unwavering advocate for community schools.”

“Board of Education president is a taxing position that is challenging even in the best of times, but President del Valle has navigated numerous challenges with patience and understanding of the passion around public education in our city,” the mayor said. “I wish him the very best in his retirement.”

City Hall didn’t immediately comment on the search for a new board president.

Youth activists demanding an end to police presence in Chicago Public Schools listen to a broadcast of the Chicago Board of Education meeting outside Board President Miguel del Valle’s home on June 24, 2020.

Youth activists demanding an end to police presence in Chicago Public Schools listen to a broadcast of the Chicago Board of Education meeting outside Board President Miguel del Valle’s home on June 24, 2020.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Del Valle, who has three grandchildren who attend CPS, is a former mayoral challenger, former City Clerk and the first Hispanic person ever elected to the state Senate. He served as chairman of the Senate’s Education Committee and as co-chair of the Senate Select Committee on Education Funding Reform.

He led the school board through multiple crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence that affected Chicago children and heavy protests against the district’s renewal of its contract with the Chicago Police Department for armed officers in dozens of high schools.

At the height of those protests in the summer of 2020, students demonstrated outside del Valle’s house while he led a school board meeting from within during the virtual times of the pandemic. He voted to renew the police contract.

Community activists protested outside the home of Miguel del Valle, the Chicago Board of Education’s president, in June as the board was voting on whether to continue its contract for police officers in schools.

Activists protested outside Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle’s home June 2020 as the board was voting on the police contract.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

More recently, del Valle has warned of fiscal challenges quickly approaching the school system that is out of its darkest days of financial trouble but could yet return.

In March, he previewed his departure by saying, “I’m not gonna be here much longer, But we are going to make sure that whoever is the mayor of the city of Chicago … is fully briefed” on an impending $628 million deficit in 2026. He worried this board would set up the city’s new elected board for failure. A partially elected 21-member board will be seated in 2025 followed by a fully elected board in 2027.

“We hope that the next mayor will call [Springfield leaders] and say, ‘Guys, it’s time for us to get real on this. You’ve stalled long enough,’” del Valle said then. “The work to get there has to begin now. Now. Now is the time.”

Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle talks to members during a Chicago Board of Education meeting at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop, in August.

Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle talks to members during a Chicago Board of Education meeting at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop, Wednesday morning, Aug. 25, 2021.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In Education
Chicago’s Urban Prep can stay open as lawsuit fighting its closure continues, appeals court rules
John Goodenough, a Nobel Prize-winning co-creator of the revolutionary lithium battery, dies at 100
New summer program for students tours Chicago pollution hotspots
Mayor Johnson passes on trying to pull cops from schools
Leaders aim to block CPS takeover of Urban Prep charter school
Naperville mourns the loss of a young woman shoved off a cliff in Germany
The Latest
Bleachers are set up along South Michigan Avenue near East Jackson Drive as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race downtown, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Listen up. Expert says Nascar spectators should protect their hearing
When 40 stock car drivers hit the streets this weekend, their roaring V8s will be bellowing at levels that could hurt spectators’ hearing.
By David Struett
 
Driver Ross Chastain celebrating with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 on Sunday.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Sorry, NASCAR. It’s not you, it’s us.
Still hard to understand why the circuit chose Chicago for its first street race.
By Rick Morrissey
 
NASCAR’s first of three annual races, held through 2025, is scheduled for this weekend.
Letters to the Editor
NASCAR race is waste of resources, will make air pollution worse
More than the inconvenience of closed-off streets and the noise pollution is the concern of climate change.
By Letters to the Editor
 
hearMyStory_0623_digital_EventChorus.png
Events
Hear My Story: An Evening with Chicago Drag Performers
Sun-Times columnist and host Ismael Perez was joined by drag performers Jakki Love, Starr Stallion and Allegra Dee Love for this family-friendly storytelling experience.
By Sun-Times staff
 
President Joe Biden delivers a speech at The Old Post Office on Wednesday.
Politics
Boosting the brand? Biden kicks off reelection message in Chicago with embrace of ‘Bidenomics’ tag
“We’ve added over 13 million jobs, more jobs in two years than any president has added in a four-year term. And folks, that’s no accident. That’s Bidenomics in action,” Biden told a crowd gathered Wednesday in the lobby of the Old Post Office.
By Tina Sfondeles
 