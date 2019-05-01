Horoscope for Thursday, May 2, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t get your belly in a rash today. Because the moon is in your sign, you’re more emotional, which is why you might find yourself at odds with authority figures, parents or VIPs. Think before speaking! “I always do.” (Are you kidding?)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Be content that the sun is in your sign, helping things to go your way today. Don’t make a big deal about differences or disputes that are simmering behind the scenes. Just let matters be. Everything will take care of itself eventually.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Someone older or in a position of authority might disagree with you today. Don’t try to force your point of view upon them. Alternatively, you don’t have to agree with them, either. Something that was hidden might come to light today. Keep an open mind.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Power struggles with bosses, parents and VIPs might take place today. It’s pointless to waste energy arguing about something that is about power and control, and not about facts, logic or an intellectual issue. Just let this one go. Do yourself a favor.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is the classic day for ideological arguments about politics, religion or race. Or you might get embroiled in something related to travel or dealing with people from other cultures. Lighten up! These disputes will not benefit you. “These are not the droids you’re looking for.”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Avoid heavy-duty discussions about wills, inheritances and shared property today because they will get nasty and probably depressing. You might feel out maneuvered by someone. Or possibly, someone in a position of authority will put their foot down. Bummer.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) People are obsessed and compulsive about their ideas today, which is why they want to coerce others into agreeing with them. You might fall prey to this. Or you might end up encountering someone (especially a partner or close friend) who tried to do this to you. Nobody wins.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t make a big deal about trying to introduce improvements or reforms to the workplace today. Probably, no one will listen. (And as we all know, there are none so deaf as those who are wearing headphones.) Keep your ideas to yourself and bring them forth another time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Parents might encounter hissy fits and meltdowns with kids today because it’s easy to fall into a relationship that is essentially a power struggle. Avoid these power struggles. If there’s something you want to say, do it tomorrow. Timing is everything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Family disputes might arise today. If they do, they could be nasty because people are entrenched in their views, obsessed and closed-minded. There is also a tendency to bully and try to win an argument at any cost. Who needs this? Not you. Therefore, don’t get caught up in this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Resist the urge to try to convince others to agree with you today, which is something you really want to do. For starters, a lot of people aren’t as smart as you. That’s the truth. And they certainly aren’t as modern-thinking as you. (You were born 50 years ahead of your time.) Chill out.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Avoid disputes about money, earnings and possessions because they will get nasty. In fact, they will become a power struggle that has nothing to do with the issue and everything to do with winning. Yes, it’s discouraging. Avoid this at all costs.