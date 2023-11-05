The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Halas Intrigue podcast: An L in NOLA

Back to the other guy?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Bears’ Khari Blasingame is treated for an injury during Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ 24-17 loss to the Saints and analyze whether Justin Fields will be ready to play Thursday against the Panthers.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

