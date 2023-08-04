The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 4, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 289: A pass-rusher!

The Bears hope they have solved one of their problems by signing Yannick Ngakoue.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 289: A pass-rusher!
Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will be wearing a Bears uniform this season.

David Zalubowski/AP

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the Bears’ addition of edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue — and ask whether he solves their defensive end problem. 

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

