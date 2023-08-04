Halas Intrigue, Episode 289: A pass-rusher!

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the Bears’ addition of edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue — and ask whether he solves their defensive end problem.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.
