Looking back at the IHSA state finals weekend

A year after being shut out of winning either one of the state’s largest basketball classes — the second time in three years — the Chicago area bounced back by sweeping both Class 3A and Class 4A this past weekend.

For good measure, the Class 2A state championship was also brought back to the area.

The Chicago area provided some diverse champions as the suburbs (Homewood-Flossmoor), Catholic League (DePaul Prep) and Public League (Phillips) won 4A, 3A and 2A titles, respectively. All three will be major players again next season with a chance to be playing in Champaign in 2025.

Here is a look at those three state champions and a review of the IHSA State Finals.

DePaul Prep has raised the bar for Catholic League basketball

The Catholic League is a proud basketball conference with highly-successful programs and a ton of history.

You go through the league and so many have had long, extended winning runs, whether it be 20-plus win seasons, regional titles or the occasional state appearance.

But what has escaped this league for so many years — decades, really — was a lack of elite, high-level postseason success. We’re talking state title game appearances and state championships won, particularly in the state’s largest classes.

With Leo, Hales Franciscan and Seton, there have been some prominent programs who have won small school titles over the past 25 years. The only two big school titles, however, were Mount Carmel’s in 1985 and St. Joseph’s in 2015. And from a current status perspective, Hales, Seton and St. Joseph have all closed their doors.

DePaul Prep, however, has propped the league up like no other program has before them.

After capturing a Class 2A state championship last year, DePaul Prep stepped up in class and went back-to-back with a Class 3A title this year. A little more postseason success and DePaul will be Class 4A before you know it with the IHSA’s Success Advancement Component.

Coach Tom Kleinschmidt’s program now has four state trophies since 2019 — the pair of titles the past two years and two third-place trophies in 2019 and 2022. And the Rams aren’t going anywhere as they will be one of the favorites in Class 3A once again next season.

This has been a terrific run in Catholic League basketball. But these recent DePaul Prep triumphs is the type of success that raises the bar for every program in the league.

Homewood-Flossmoor wins first, could be back

Gianni Cobb had a terrific senior year. He was a Sun-Times all-area performer and on the IBCA Class 4A all-state team. The dynamic point guard was clearly the energizer for a Vikings team that claimed their first state championship.

The bad news for everyone else, however, is the junior tandem of Bryce Heard and Jayden Tyler had moments in the postseason that showed just how dangerous coach Jamere Dismukes’ team will be next year.

Heard was actually H-F’s leading scorer on the season. He averaged 17 points then went for a combined 37 points and 17 rebounds in the two wins in Champaign. The big-bodied wing knocked down five three-pointers in two games and is among the top prospects in the junior class.

Tyler, the understated and often overlooked guard, was a difference-maker in the state championship win over Normal. He made four of five from the three-point line and finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Tyler also changed the complexion of the come-from-behind supersectional win over Curie with 18 points.

Heard and Tyler are a potent starting point for the 2024-25 season for the Vikings.

Angelo Ciaravino is NU’s latest coup

Angelo Ciaravino showed in the Class 3A state championship game why Northwestern is ecstatic about landing the Mount Carmel senior, both from a production and competitiveness standpoint.

In the loss to DePaul, the versatile 6-5 wing kept the Caravan in the game, dropping in 24 points while connecting on six three-pointers.

Ciaravino skyrocketed as a prospect in the offseason. He went out and led Mount Carmel to a record-breaking season and was the Catholic League Player of the Year as he put up impressive numbers. But the local hoopla around Ciaravino to Northwestern goes beyond the accolades, numbers and success he’s generated.

Ciaravino is an ideal fit for Northwestern, both stylistically, how their players are used and from a toughness factor. Coach Chris Collins and his staff do an outstanding job of identifying fit for their program, and their player development — just look at the the recent track record as proof — is outstanding. (Glenbrook South’s Nick Martinelli, anyone?)

When you combine it all, Ciaravino is bound to put together an outstanding career in Evanston.

Scott Fricke’s New Trier program is on a magnificent run

The Trevians finished third in Class 4A for the second consecutive year and won 30-plus games for the third consecutive season. Fricke’s Trevians are 91-16 in those three seasons and return three of their top six players, led by sophomore guard Christopher Kirkpatrick.

Phillips junior EJ Horton has arrived

The explosive junior guard from Phillips is not only one of the top talents in the city but the entire state in the Class of 2025. The lefty guard is an electric talent, especially in the open floor and getting to the rim.

In comparison to his regular-season scoring numbers, Horton was held in check in Champaign. He scored 13 points in each of the two wins in leading Philips to a state title after pouring in over 20 a game during the regular season. But his impact was significantly felt while averaging 13 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists to go with some overall dynamic play.

If this team returns intact, Phillips will be the favorites in Class 2A again next year with Horton, Amari Edwards, Phoenix Childs and Claude Mpouma all returning.

DePaul Prep’s Makai Kvamme is underrated

Kvamme put together two outstanding games in Champaign. He may be the team’s third leading scorer, but he was the leading scorer in Champaign with 15 and 18 points in the two wins while helping the Rams to their Class 3A state title. He’s smooth, under control and sets up teammates while showing a penchant for getting to the basket and scoring.

The junior point guard is a consistent jumper away from truly elevating himself as a prospect.

Normal is a bit of a forgotten program

Other programs outside the Chicago area are often talked about more but Normal has won big for well over a decade without nearly enough fanfare.

The Ironmen are missing the big prize — a state championship — but under coach Dave Witzig they now have three state trophies, including a pair of runner-up finishes in 2024 and 2015 to go with a fourth-place finish in 2011.

Witzig did a masterful job of preparing his team for a state tournament run.

Overall, Normal played a whopping 14 teams from the Chicago area this season, including Palatine and Homewood-Flossmoor this past weekend in Champaign. But the Ironmen faced powers all season, including six teams in the regular season that finished the year ranked among the top 15 in the final Super 25 rankings: Thornton, Kenwood, DePaul Prep, Downers Grove North, Benet and Waubonsie Valley.

Since the 2008-09 season, Normal has averaged 24 wins a year when you take out the Covid-shortened season.

Normal senior Braylon Roman’s stock will continue to rise going forward.

As the City/Suburban Hoops Report’s top uncommitted senior prospect in the state, the Normal point guard is being courted at the junior college level. Keep an eye on where this talented but still blossoming prospect is a couple of years from now.

The 6-4 Roman, who has the type of size and athleticism you don’t typically find at the position, was terrific in Champaign. He led Normal with 19 points in the semifinal win and then added 18 in the state championship game defeat. He was also 5 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Mt. Zion’s immediate future is bright but …

Is there a team that will return more firepower than Mt. Zion next year? The Braves, fresh off the best season in school history, will welcome back four of five starters, including top two scorers Lyncoln Koester in the backcourt and 6-7 JC Anderson inside.

What will be interesting to see is whether the football prowess of two of their top players, Anderson and junior Brayden Trimble, will be any kind of distraction in raising the level of this basketball team. Anderson and Trimble both sport multiple Big Ten football offers.

When you’re a Power Five prospect in one sport but play another, the time commitment and pull only make it more challenging to maintain continuity and chemistry for a team and further development as a player.