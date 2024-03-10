Michael O’Brien’s final Super 25 high school basketball rankings for the 2023-24 season

The final rankings take care of themselves for the most part. State playoff success is the top factor, followed by the regular season. Winning conference or a holiday tournament definitely helps and head-to-head results are usually the tiebreaker.

The toughest decision for me was on the No. 2 spot. Curie or DePaul Prep? The Rams obviously impressed in Champaign this weekend but Class 3A was watered down overall. DePaul Prep reached the state championship game without defeating a top-tier Chicago area team.

Curie lost to Homewood-Flossmoor by two points and was in control for most of the game and the Condors had a better regular season than DePaul Prep overall. Except for one tiny blemish: the Lindblom loss.

DePaul Prep never had a let down, so it gets the No. 2 spot over Curie.

Final Super 25 rankings for the 2023-24 season

With record and preseason ranking

1. Homewood-Flossmoor (33-4) 4

2. DePaul Prep (35-2) 13

3. Curie (31-3) 7

4. Mount Carmel (32-6) 5

5. New Trier (30-8) 18

6. Thornton (29-5) 2

7. Palatine (28-10) NR

8. Warren (31-5) NR

9. Downers Grove North (31-5) 3

10. Bolingbrook (27-5) 15

11. Brother Rice (31-4) 12

12. Bloom (19-10) 11

13. Benet (27-7) 14

14. Marist (29-5) 8

15. Kenwood (24-8) 1

16. Joliet West (21-10) 22

17. Rich (23-8) NR

18. De La Salle (23-12) 16

19. Loyola (27-7) NR

20. Glenbrook North (25-8) 24

21. Kankakee (27-5) NR

22. Waubonsie Valley (27-3) NR

23. Simeon (17-14) 9

24. Neuqua Valley (23-10) NR

25. Phillips (25-9) NR

