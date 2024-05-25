Horoscope for Saturday, May 25, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9:15 to 10:50 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might feel obsessed about shopping for something. “I have to have it!” If this is the case, please be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. By the same token, you might feel equally determined about a moneymaking idea, or working in your job.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you have passionate feelings about many things! You will feel passionate about your relationships. You will also feel intensely passionate about many other issues as well. Be aware of this in case you go off the deep end. Easy does it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Secrets are a strong theme for your day for some reason. You might be keeping a secret from someone? Or possibly, you think that someone is keeping a secret from you? Obviously, secret love affairs will be par for the course. Actually, you’ll have strong feelings about all aspects of privacy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your interactions with a friend or a member of a group will not be casual today. In fact, they might be quite intense. You might have strong feelings about what this person says or does, or you might have strong feelings about this person. For some of you, a platonic relationship will become romantic.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might develop a strong crush on a boss or someone in authority. You almost have that feeling that it was meant to be — “written in the stars!” Don’t get too carried away because many people have intense, even obsessive feelings because Venus is lined up with Pluto. This is temporary.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tread carefully if you’re involved in discussions about politics, religion, racial issues or ideologies because people are entrenched in their point of view today. This means they can’t listen to the other side. They can’t see over the fence. You might be in this category as well. (It’s an intense day.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you have to decide how to divide something or share an inheritance or deal with loans and mortgages, you will have strong feelings today. You have a definite point of view. Don’t come on too heavy with others. Be reasonable. (Meanwhile, romance is passionate!)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

All your dealings with those who are closest to you will be intense today because to you, everything matters. Issues are black-and-white. But the truth is most issues are actually a graduated scale of gray. Don’t get your belly in a rash. (You know who you are.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an interesting day! You might feel very strong about something that is work-related. Possibly, a work-related romance has you emotionally in its thrall? Or you have strong feelings about a precious pet? Feelings are intense today — even obsessive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Romantic passion will be strong today. No question. However, this same passion might be expressed through the arts, or the entertainment world, or exciting sports events and enjoying playful times with children.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might entertain at home today or do something to beautify your home or buy something attractive for where you live. If so, quite likely, you have very strong feelings about what you want to achieve. Don’t shop during the moon alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A new relationship might begin with someone that is intense. You might feel attracted to this person almost as if it were destined. No matter what you are doing today, you might also feel obsessed about achieving your goals. Lighten up.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Cillian Murphy (1976) shares your birthday. You are intelligent and compassionate. You are also multitalented. However, you guard your privacy and your personal feelings. This year is more laid-back — a gentler pace. Take time to rejuvenate and replenish your energy. Focus on relationships and people who have your back. Why settle for less?

