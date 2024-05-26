Horoscope for Sunday, May 26, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day for discussions with parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police because others will respect you and listen to what you say because they see you as reasonable, patient and competent. It’s a good day for important discussions as well as thinking about your life direction in general.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is great day to make travel plans because you have the patience to deal with mind-boggling details. In fact, you won’t overlook little details because you are so focused. This is also a great day to study and learn something new because you have excellent concentration.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today is the perfect day to tackle red-tape details related to taxes, debt, insurance issues and inheritances because you have excellent powers of concentration, which means you won’t overlook details and you will keep working until the job is done. Just begin.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be useful. This is a welcome thing because two heads are better than one. You can sit down with someone and discuss how to travel, work, deal with issues and you will get things done because people are in a practical frame of mind.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You can count on being productive, mainly because you’re in the mood to work. You have the motivation, not only that, you have the endurance to follow through and the powers of concentration to do a great job. You’ll be like the wise carpenter: “Measure twice; cut once.”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your creative efforts will bear fruit if you are an artist or working on any kind of creative project because you will persist in doing whatever is necessary to get the job done. You have focus and patience. Meanwhile, romance with someone older might begin.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day to sit down and have an important discussion with a parent or an older family member. It’s also a good day to discuss practical matters that will affect your family or where you live. Fortunately, people are patient and willing to wade through details today, which is a good thing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to learn something because your excellent powers of concentration will help you to pay attention to detail. Furthermore, you are patient and willing. A discussion with someone about practical matters might take place.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If shopping, you won’t by frivolous items. Oh no. No ostrich feather boas today! Instead, you will buy items that are long-lasting and practical because you feel prudent economically and do not want to waste your hard-earned money.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with your ruler Saturn. Because of this, you might prefer to be alone with your thoughts and feelings. You’re not being antisocial; you just want some privacy. In everything you do today, you will be thrifty and careful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a wonderful day for research because you have the powers of concentration necessary to check details; furthermore, you have the patience and persistence to keep on doing this. Because of this, you might come up with solutions to old problems or answers to questions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Someone older might have excellent advice for you. It certainly doesn’t hurt to listen, does it? After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel because that’s been done. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you? Welcome practical advice and suggestions. (Might be useful.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Lenny Kravitz (1964) shares your birthday. You are strong-willed and popular. You also have an independent streak, which makes you unique. You march to your own drummer. This is a fun-loving, playful year for you. Give yourself permission to enjoy yourself. Let your hair down. (But do keep your goals in mind.)

