Horoscope for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You can get a lot done especially with the help of a friend or a group. Nevertheless, something unpredictable that relates to your earnings, cash flow or even something you own might occur. Perhaps a quarrel about money or possessions? Stay chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. However, something unexpected might impact your dealings with parents, bosses or the police. Because you feel pumped with energy, don’t do anything you will later regret. Be polite.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans are unpredictable. Likewise, schedules related to colleges and universities might also suddenly change. Nevertheless, you have ambitions in these areas. You might want to travel. You will also feel eager to explore new and adventurous avenues to learn something exciting.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a tricky day because most of this day is a moon alert, and for your sign, this is occurring in one of your Money houses. Therefore, do not sign important papers during the moon alert. Do not make important decisions about inheritances and shared property. Be smart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with friends, as well as partners, might be erratic because the moon is opposite your sign. Plus, it’s a moon alert, and it’s dancing with unpredictable Uranus! You might also be surprised by members of the general public. Keep your eyes open because anything could happen.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Stay on your toes because there will be sudden changes to your work routine even though you’re gung-ho to accomplish stuff. You’ve got energy and you do want to work. Nevertheless, today is a bit of a crapshoot. Be careful about shared funding or budget changes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should be extra vigilant about their kids because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Likewise, social events might be suddenly changed or canceled. Sports events will be competitive and accident-prone as well. Romance is tricky!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Steer clear of arguments at home or with family members. Even though you might be determined to make some home improvements, something could blindside you. Stay light on your feet and don’t be pushy. Postpone important decisions for another day. (You’ll be glad you did.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for you. Double check everything. Go slowly and carefully, because you’ll have a tendency to barge into something. Don’t do it. Postpone important decisions. Don’t volunteer for anything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Things are dicey today with your wealth, your money and your possessions. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Moneymaking ideas might appeal, but wait until tomorrow to run them up the proverbial flagpole.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

For most of this day, the moon is in your sign being energized by Mars and rattled by Uranus. This means you have to watch out for your actions today. Guard against impulses, which you might later regret. Think twice before you do anything.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a restless day for you — no question. Therefore, postpone making any important decisions. Definitely, don’t shop for anything other than food and gas. You can relax at home and take it easy with your favorite snacks and some good drinks. Wait until the moon alert is over to make financial decisions.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Annette Bening (1958) shares your birthday. You are passionate about life. You’re charming, talented and versatile, and determined to find the right career. This year will focus on responsibilities, family and service to others. Therefore, take good care of yourself so that you can be a helpful resource. Time for a makeover?

