The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Wednesday, May 29, 2024
georgia-nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You can get a lot done especially with the help of a friend or a group. Nevertheless, something unpredictable that relates to your earnings, cash flow or even something you own might occur. Perhaps a quarrel about money or possessions? Stay chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. However, something unexpected might impact your dealings with parents, bosses or the police. Because you feel pumped with energy, don’t do anything you will later regret. Be polite.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans are unpredictable. Likewise, schedules related to colleges and universities might also suddenly change. Nevertheless, you have ambitions in these areas. You might want to travel. You will also feel eager to explore new and adventurous avenues to learn something exciting.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a tricky day because most of this day is a moon alert, and for your sign, this is occurring in one of your Money houses. Therefore, do not sign important papers during the moon alert. Do not make important decisions about inheritances and shared property. Be smart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with friends, as well as partners, might be erratic because the moon is opposite your sign. Plus, it’s a moon alert, and it’s dancing with unpredictable Uranus! You might also be surprised by members of the general public. Keep your eyes open because anything could happen.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Stay on your toes because there will be sudden changes to your work routine even though you’re gung-ho to accomplish stuff. You’ve got energy and you do want to work. Nevertheless, today is a bit of a crapshoot. Be careful about shared funding or budget changes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should be extra vigilant about their kids because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Likewise, social events might be suddenly changed or canceled. Sports events will be competitive and accident-prone as well. Romance is tricky!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Steer clear of arguments at home or with family members. Even though you might be determined to make some home improvements, something could blindside you. Stay light on your feet and don’t be pushy. Postpone important decisions for another day. (You’ll be glad you did.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for you. Double check everything. Go slowly and carefully, because you’ll have a tendency to barge into something. Don’t do it. Postpone important decisions. Don’t volunteer for anything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Things are dicey today with your wealth, your money and your possessions. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Moneymaking ideas might appeal, but wait until tomorrow to run them up the proverbial flagpole.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

For most of this day, the moon is in your sign being energized by Mars and rattled by Uranus. This means you have to watch out for your actions today. Guard against impulses, which you might later regret. Think twice before you do anything.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a restless day for you — no question. Therefore, postpone making any important decisions. Definitely, don’t shop for anything other than food and gas. You can relax at home and take it easy with your favorite snacks and some good drinks. Wait until the moon alert is over to make financial decisions.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Annette Bening (1958) shares your birthday. You are passionate about life. You’re charming, talented and versatile, and determined to find the right career. This year will focus on responsibilities, family and service to others. Therefore, take good care of yourself so that you can be a helpful resource. Time for a makeover?

Next Up In Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Horoscope for Monday, May 27, 2024
Horoscope for Sunday, May 26, 2024
Horoscope for Saturday, May 25, 2024
Horoscope for Friday, May 24, 2024
Horoscope for Thursday, May 23, 2024
The Latest
Emergency Department
Crime
Man with gunshot wound dies after taking himself to Holy Cross Hospital
The man, 22, was shot in the chest. The time and location of the shooting were not known.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs starter Justin Steele pitches against the Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Cubs
Cubs president Jed Hoyer: Justin Steele 'deserved way better than that' Monday vs. Brewers
Notes: Manager Craig Counsell reveals rehab outing plan for Jordan Wicks.
By Maddie Lee
 
Craig Counsell
Cubs
Does White Sox' Pedro Grifol mind if Cubs' Craig Counsell borrows '[bleeping] flat' comment?
It’s a frustrating, unsatisfying time to be a baseball fan in Chicago no matter where your allegiance lies.
By Steve Greenberg
 
BHMKIDS-02XX24_9.jpg
Education
CPS school-based budget formula targets schools with high needs
Even with shifting priorities, the school district says it has successfully maintained the funding it provides to schools overall.
By Nader Issa  and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
10 killed, dozens more wounded in Memorial Day weekend violence across Chicago
Among the dead are 5-year-old Reign Ware, fatally shot while sitting in a parked car in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.
By Kade Heather Violet Miller , and 1 more
 