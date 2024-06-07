Horoscope for Friday, June 7, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 7 to 8 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Even though it’s Friday, you have a strong desire to withdraw from the world and hide at home with good food and drink. Go ahead. Put your feet up and watch TV or read a book, because you need to nurture yourself and veg out. Simple as that.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you want to communicate to others because you have something you want to say. Therefore, you need someone who is going to listen to you. Really listen. You don’t want to waste time in superficial chitchat — not today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With four planets in your sign, this continues to be a powerful time for you. Nevertheless, today the moon is in your Money House making you think about your values and what really matters in life. One moment you’re thinking about cash flow, the next moment you’re pondering your entire future.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Because the moon is in your sign today, you’ll be more emotional than usual. In fact, you’ll feel warm hearted to others and eager to share your affection with people who matter to you. Your luck will also be slightly improved.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although this is a popular week for you, today you might want to catch your breath and hide a little. You need some time off for good behavior. You’re not being antisocial. You just need some time by yourself so that you can pull your act together before you take it on the road.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A conversation with a friend or a member of a group (probably a female) will be meaningful to you today. This person might give you ideas or suggestions that cause you to change your future goals. Or you might rethink what you thought was possible — or not. A new slant on things!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re high visibility, which means people will notice you more than usual. In fact, some people will know personal details about your private life. Because this influence is active today, you should be aware of it in case you have to do some damage control.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Shake things up a little today! Do something different. Break free of your routine so that you have a sense of adventure and stimulation. If you can travel, perfect! At least, learn something new or explore your own neighborhood.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make friends with your bank account today and stay on top of issues regarding shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt so that you know what’s happening. This is the kind of day where you snooze, you lose. Stay in the know.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the moon is opposite your sign. This rule will apply tomorrow as well. It’s not a big thing. You will simply have to be accommodating and willing to cooperate. A smile always helps.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Quite possibly, you will have to perform a service for someone or work on behalf of someone else’s benefit, which means you need to put their needs before your own. (It’s what’s happening.) You not being a martyr; you’re meeting the necessary needs of someone else.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Make time to play and enjoy yourself today because you deserve this. Relax with friends. Meet the gang at Happy Hour. Accept invitations to socialize. Enjoy sports events, fun activities with children and the arts. Slip away on a mini vacation, if you can.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Karl Urban (1972) shares your birthday. You’re energetic and imaginative. You are futuristic and ahead of your time. Many of you are fashionable or trendsetters. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy yourself. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Have fun, but don’t lose sight of your goals.

