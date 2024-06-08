Horoscope for Saturday, June 8, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

As this day wears on, it becomes more productive, which is good news. Your communication skills are excellent, which is a benefit for those of you in sales and marketing or those who teach, write, edit and act. You might feel a strong sense of responsibility for a family member today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to learn or study something because your mind will be able to concentrate and focus on details. In fact, you will have the necessary endurance to finish tasks whether they are mental or physical. You might feel a bit concerned about finances. (Join the club.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you feel the squeeze-play about your finances and assets, which is why you will want to buy long-lasting, practical items if you’re shopping. With your ruler Mercury in your sign, you feel talkative and want to share your ideas with others, perhaps about the cost of food.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you have a more sober, realistic view of life, which will allow you to put up with considerable adversity and strain because you have patience and reserve strength. Very likely, you won’t discuss your feelings with others because you feel private.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day to do research of any kind because you’re in a practical frame of mind and won’t overlook details. Furthermore, you will have the stick-to-itiveness and endurance to keep slogging away until you finish the job. Nevertheless, you’ll enjoy time with friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today someone older or more experienced might give you advice or directions about something that is important you. In fact, what they say could cause you to rethink some future goals or change your plans for the future. The prospect of travel is appealing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you make a conservative impression on others. They see you as sensible, reliable and careful about whatever you want to do. This will stand you in good stead if you need permission or approval for something from an authority figure. (Appearances are everything.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day to study something and make an effort to learn because your ability to concentrate is excellent. You won’t overlook details and you will stick with what you’re doing until you grasp what you need to know. Discussions about politics and religion might also be serious.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re willing to work hard today! Interactions with partners and close friends are important. In particular, you can make headway with discussions about shared property, inheritances and how to divide or share something with someone else because you’re in a practical frame of mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced because it might benefit you. After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you? Because you’re keen to work and accomplish something today, this could be timely.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A productive day! You will get a lot done if you work in the hospitality industry or anything to do with the entertainment world, show business, sports or working with children. After you have completed what you want to get done, then you can relax and socialize!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Children might be an increased responsibility for you. Others will be able to use today’s energy to hone or refine a particular technique, perhaps related to the performing arts or anything to do with sports. “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” “Practice!”

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Mark Feuerstein (1971) shares your birthday. You are hard-working, loyal and ready to speak your mind. You champion justice. Simplicity is the key to your life this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise will be important. Stay grounded and levelheaded. It’s a good year to build external and internal structures.

