Horoscope for Monday, July 15, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because your ruler Mars is lined up with unpredictable Uranus, which will make you impulsive and super spontaneous. Therefore, look before you leap! Keep an eye on your possessions and your money. (You snooze, you lose.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Don’t be surprised if you feel rebellious. You don’t want anyone telling you what to do because fiery Mars is lined up with unpredictable Uranus in your sign. This means you’re going to be independent. You will call the shots and will not be dictated to. Not today. (Guard against accidents.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s Monday and you’re ready for action! You can feel that there’s a restless energy in the air, which might make you a bit indecisive. Which direction to go? Which appealing coffee? Croissant or scone? Decisions, decisions. These will be pleasant decisions because lucky Jupiter is in your sign greasing the wheels.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A friend or a member of a group might surprise you by saying or doing something that you least expect. Or perhaps you’ll meet a real character — someone unusual or avant-garde. It’s possible that the outcome to a competition will surprise you. It’s an interesting day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Pay attention to the rules and restrictions of whatever you’re doing, (especially driving) because authority figures might surprise you. (“Busted!”) Or perhaps, a boss will make an announcement that is unexpected. Meanwhile, you feel independent and keen to do your own thing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans might suddenly change today. They might be canceled, delayed or rerouted. Or perhaps, you will suddenly have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so? Likewise, plans related to medicine, the law and higher education are also subject to surprises and detours.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Pay attention to banking details and anything related to inheritances, taxes, insurance issues and shared property because something unexpected could impact these areas. If you’re on top of things, you will be quick to catch it. Whatever happens might be an error or perhaps an opportunity?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a high-energy day. It’s also a day when you can get a lot done. Nevertheless, arguments and tension with partners, spouses and close friends might suddenly explode. This could be because someone does something you least expect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your work routine will be interrupted today. This could be because of staff shortages, power outages, equipment breakdowns, late deliveries — something unexpected will occur. Relations with coworkers, your health or even your pet might also hold a few surprises. Stay tuned.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents should be aware that this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Keep your eyes open and know where they are at all times. Be especially vigilant about mishaps with machinery and electricity. Sports accidents might also occur. Social plans might be canceled or changed. Heads up!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your home routine will be interrupted by something different today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Unexpected company might arrive at your door. Stock the fridge so that you’re prepared for whatever happens because food and drink will soothe the savage beast.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for you. (Definitely!) It might be a verbal gaffe or something physical. On the upside, you might have a genius-like, brilliant idea. Because your daily routine will change, expect to meet new faces and hear exciting news.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Travis Fimmel (1979) shares your birthday. You have a strong personality and the ability to influence others. You’re aware of everyone and everything around you. This is a fun-filled year! It’s your turn to let your hair down. Take it easy and rejuvenate yourself this year. Reward yourself in ways that please you. You deserve this!

