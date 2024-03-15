Migrant evictions to begin Sunday; families in shelters get a reprieve

Evictions for migrants in Chicago shelters all around the city will begin Sunday, the city announced Friday.

The city clarified the rules of evictions and who will be impacted by them at a briefing Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours before the previously announced shelter exit dates.

The city will give a reprieve to migrant families with children under age 18 until the end of the school year but will carry out evictions of migrants in shelters strictly for adults, beginning with 35 individuals in total from the shelters on Elston Avenue near Goose Island, the former Wadsworth Elementary school building in Woodlawn, and the Gage Park Field House.

The number of migrants evicted is expected to increase daily to more 2,000 by the end of April.

Those exiting shelters will be able to reapply for beds at the city's designated "landing zone" at 800 S. Desplaines St., where they will be expected to arrive on their own.