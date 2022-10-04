Bebé es atropellado en Albany Park mientras lo subían al asiento trasero
El niño caminó hacia la calle en la cuadra 4500 al norte de Pulaski Road y fue atropellado por una camioneta, dijo la Policía de Chicago.
Un bebé de 15 meses murió tras ser atropellado en Albany Park en el lado noroeste el lunes por la tarde, y el conductor huyó.
El niño estaba siendo colocado en la parte trasera de una camioneta Toyota Rav4 blanca alrededor de las 2 p.m. cuando el niño caminó hacia la calle en la cuadra 4500 al norte de Pulaski Road y fue atropellado por una camioneta pickup, dijo la Policía de Chicago.
Fue llevado al Lurie Children’s Hospital, donde murió, dijo la policía.
El conductor de la camioneta se dio a la fuga.
