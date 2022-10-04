The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
La Voz Chicago

Bebé es atropellado en Albany Park mientras lo subían al asiento trasero

El niño caminó hacia la calle en la cuadra 4500 al norte de Pulaski Road y fue atropellado por una camioneta, dijo la Policía de Chicago.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
El conductor de la camioneta pickup se dio a la fuga. | Archivos Sun-Times

La Voz es la sección en español del Sun-Times, presentado por AARP Chicago. 

Un bebé de 15 meses murió tras ser atropellado en Albany Park en el lado noroeste el lunes por la tarde, y el conductor huyó.

El niño estaba siendo colocado en la parte trasera de una camioneta Toyota Rav4 blanca alrededor de las 2 p.m. cuando el niño caminó hacia la calle en la cuadra 4500 al norte de Pulaski Road y fue atropellado por una camioneta pickup, dijo la Policía de Chicago.

Fue llevado al Lurie Children’s Hospital, donde murió, dijo la policía.

El conductor de la camioneta se dio a la fuga.

