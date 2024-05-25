Young Miko's fans at Sueños ran hot and tepid during her second performance at the Chicago music festival

Young Miko seemed a little bit frazzled, or maybe out of breath, when she first graced the stage Saturday night at the Sueños Music Festival.

But she quickly settled in, and the Grant Park crowd swooned over her opening number and knew all the words to “LISA” and “Riri.”

Things didn’t go as well with songs off Young Miko’s sophomore album, Att., which dropped a month ago and wasn’t well received online. Saturday night, attendees stood around looking bored.

Young Miko performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday. Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

But Chicago adores Young Miko. She’s a proud lesbian rapper from Puerto Rico who quickly rose to fame after releasing “Classy 101" with Colombian singer Feid. She will collab on singer Kehlani’s June 21 album, as it was revealed on Instagram.

While her performance Saturday started off a little rocky, the pace picked up as she interacted with the crowd throughout the 45-minute set.

Things began to heat up during her verse on “FINA,” the second song on Bad Bunny’s latest album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.” Calling it her verse isn’t fair — she carries the song.

Young Miko performs at the Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times 1 of 10 Young Miko performs at the Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times 2 of 10 Young Miko performs at the Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times 3 of 10 Young Miko performs at the Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times 4 of 10 Young Miko performs at the Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times 5 of 10 Young Miko performs at the Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times 6 of 10 Young Miko performs at the Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times 7 of 10 Young Miko performs at the Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times 8 of 10 Young Miko performs at the Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times 9 of 10 Young Miko performs at the Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times 10 of 10

“Vamo a pasarlo rico, ¡puñeta!” she said. “We’re going to have a good time, dammit. I need Chicago to give me the biggest pop.”

In requesting a “pop,” she was asking for a “buya,” something akin to a brawl, fight or mosh pit in Puerto Rican slang.

Fans tried unsuccessfully to jump the barricades just to get close to her. It got a little chaotic at one point, and Chicago police and security were in close proximity the entire time. Some fans appeared to have been escorted out.

She brought out Bad Gyal as a special guest during the show, and ended on a high note with “Classy 101.”