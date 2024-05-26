The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Sueños Music Festival Summer Music Festivals Entertainment and Culture

When will Chicago see Peso Pluma? Not today. Weather disrupts Sueños Music Festival

Chicago fans of superstar Peso Pluma are left high and dry, for the third time this year, because of the threat of severe weather. Two other Pluma concerts were canceled in Chicago because of the threat of cartels.

By  Jackie Serrato
   
SHARE When will Chicago see Peso Pluma? Not today. Weather disrupts Sueños Music Festival
Peso Pluma performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2024 in Indio, California.

Peso Pluma performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2024 in Indio, California.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

When will Chicago get to see Peso Pluma?

On Sunday night, the red-hot Mexican singer’s headlining set at the Sueños Music Festival was canceled when festival organizers evacuated Grant Park about an hour before Peso Pluma’s scheduled start time. The move was a precaution ahead of a storm that ultimately lasted about 10 minutes.

It was his third scuttled Chicago show in less than a year.

Not long after his July 2023 concert at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater, he canceled several Midwest shows including his October appearance at the United Center. That concert was then rescheduled to December, before he announced he was cancelling the remainder of his international tour, citing public safety issues. Mexican media reported that Peso Pluma received cartel threats in Tijuana from an organized group based in his home state of Jalisco.

Peso Pluma normalized collaborations in the banda-norteño genre, as demonstrated by the global hit “Ella Baila Sola,” by Eslabón Armado, which topped charts and placed him in the limelight. The instant classic led Peso to his first of two appearances on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Sueños festival-goers had hoped to hear his 2024 collaborations, such as “Quema” with reggeatonero Ryan Castro and “La Intención” with Cristian Nodal. His most recent collab is “Gimme a Sec” with rapper Rich the Kid and produced by Kanye West, released last week.

Peso Pluma’s next attempt to perform here comes Oct. 6, when he’s scheduled to perform at the United Center. Fingers crossed.

Sueños Music Festival 2024
Maluma performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Sueños Music Festival
Maluma gets emotional as crowd sings, before clouds move in over Sueños Music Festival
The 30-year-old Colombian star gave an outstanding performance filled with nostalgic hits. Due to the weather, he was the final performer of the festival.
By Andrea Flores
 
Gabito Ballesteros on stage at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Sueños Music Festival
Gabito Ballesteros invites surprise guest to Sueños stage, both hold up Mexican flags
Chino Pacas of Street Mob Records joined Gabito Ballesteros on stage. The Mexican singer-songwriters are rising corrido tumbado artists, blending traditional Mexican ballads with hip-hop elements.
By Jackie Serrato
 
Joel A. Munoz Martinez and Rany Nota Loco of Jowell & Randy on stage at Suenos Music Festival.
Sueños Music Festival
Jowell y Randy brought the sunshine, if for a brief moment, at Sueños Music Festival
“A cheer for the Latinos!” a high-pitched Jowell called to damp Sueños attendees who waited out the weather. Though the two set expectations high, the remainder of their set was at times hard to follow.
By Andrea Flores
 
IMG_6380.jpeg. Ashley López, 22 (left) and Lizeth Valle, 21, arrive at Grant Park on Sunday for the Sueños Music Festival, despite rainy weather that prompted a delay to the start of Day 2 of the festival in Grant Park.
Sueños Music Festival
Sueños attendees evacuate Grant Park due to weather, cutting festival short after a delayed start
Sueños organizers delayed the start of Day 2, and the Maxwell Street Market closed early on Sunday because of the rain.
By Andrea Flores Mohammad Samra , and 1 more
 
@el_matzu_001_-5.jpeg
Sueños Music Festival
Dani Flow Sueños Music Festival performance cancelled citing 'logistical issues'
The set, scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Grant Park, was canceled due to issues on both sides, organizers said.
By Andrea Flores
 
Rauw Alejandro performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday.
Sueños Music Festival
Rauw's slow build at Sueños Music Festival showed he lacks the following here that he has in Latin America
Yet the Sueños headliner filled Grant Park for the first night of Chicago’s biggest annual Latin music event.
By Ambar Colón
 
Xavi sings in front of hundreds at the Sueños Music Festival wearing a Bulls jersey
La Voz Chicago
Festival Sueños Día 1: Xavi, Rels B, Bizarrap
Una multitud se dio cita en el Grant Park para disfrutar del mayor festival de música latina de la ciudad, que se espera que vuelva a congregar a un público alegre el domingo.
By Jackie Serrato  and Ambar Colón
 
Young Miko performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday.
Sueños Music Festival
Young Miko's fans at Sueños ran hot and tepid during her second performance at the Chicago music festival
They were detached at times, but fans showed they knew all the words to “LISA” and “Riri.”
By Ambar Colón
 

Next Up In Entertainment
Richard M. Sherman, who, along with his brother, fueled Disney music charm in movies and songs, dies at 95
Butterfly sculptures inspire selfies, promote wildlife conservation on the Magnificent Mile
Dear Abby: My name is Polish, and few people pronounce it correctly
Someone in Chicago brought fans laughter on TikTok, even through cancer treatment
Horoscope for Sunday, May 26, 2024
Argentinian star Bizarrap makes his Sueños debut
The Latest
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-57 near Washington Heights
A pedestrian on the traffic lanes of I-57 was struck and killed about 2:17 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. The incident is under investigation. All northbound lanes of the expressway opened about 5:40 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs Cardinals Baseball
Cubs
Cubs and Cardinals series finale Sunday delayed by storms and tornado warning
After a two an a half hour delay, the Cubs lost 4-3.
By Maddie Lee
 
pedro2.jpg
White Sox
Manager Pedro Grifol rips "flat" White Sox after 4-1 loss to Orioles
Grifol’s team was swept in four straight by the Orioles and fell to 24 games below .500.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Crime scene tape.
Suburban Chicago
Chicago man among 2 killed, 3 wounded in Pembroke Township shooting
The shooting happened near a banquet hall in the Kankakee County community were two parties were taking place, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Stateville_Correctional_Center_
Other Views
Tear down Stateville and Logan prisons. Then, let's find ways to reduce our bloated prison population.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants to tear down the two prisons and spend $900 million on a new facility. Instead, Illinois should lead the country on working vigorously to end mass incarceration.
By Bill Ayers
 