When will Chicago see Peso Pluma? Not today. Weather disrupts Sueños Music Festival

When will Chicago get to see Peso Pluma?

On Sunday night, the red-hot Mexican singer’s headlining set at the Sueños Music Festival was canceled when festival organizers evacuated Grant Park about an hour before Peso Pluma’s scheduled start time. The move was a precaution ahead of a storm that ultimately lasted about 10 minutes.

It was his third scuttled Chicago show in less than a year.

Not long after his July 2023 concert at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater, he canceled several Midwest shows including his October appearance at the United Center. That concert was then rescheduled to December, before he announced he was cancelling the remainder of his international tour, citing public safety issues. Mexican media reported that Peso Pluma received cartel threats in Tijuana from an organized group based in his home state of Jalisco.

Peso Pluma normalized collaborations in the banda-norteño genre, as demonstrated by the global hit “Ella Baila Sola,” by Eslabón Armado, which topped charts and placed him in the limelight. The instant classic led Peso to his first of two appearances on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Sueños festival-goers had hoped to hear his 2024 collaborations, such as “Quema” with reggeatonero Ryan Castro and “La Intención” with Cristian Nodal. His most recent collab is “Gimme a Sec” with rapper Rich the Kid and produced by Kanye West, released last week.

Peso Pluma’s next attempt to perform here comes Oct. 6, when he’s scheduled to perform at the United Center. Fingers crossed.