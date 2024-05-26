Gabito Ballesteros invites surprise guest to Sueños stage, both hold up Mexican flags

Mexican singer-songwriter Gabito Ballesteros hit the stage Sunday at Sueños after a rainy start delayed day two of the festival. By mid-afternoon, the rain cleared and the sun peeked through the clouds long enough to ensure his place in the final lineup.

He apologized to his fans for the delays and any errors in his performance, but hyped them up by opening with “Lou Lou,” a song he collaborated on with Natanael Cano, owner of Los CT label and the singer who coined the relatively new term, “corridos tumbados.”

Gabito Ballesteros performs at Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

The crowd got rowdier when Gabito invited surprise guest Chino Pacas of Street Mob Records to join him on the stage, each one holding Mexican flags. Chino was at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom last December, alongside other rising corrido tumbado artists, performing hits like “Dijeron que no la iba a lograr.” He joined Gabito at Sueños with their collaboration, “Tunechi.”

Gabito Ballesteros sported a red and black Homme Femme varsity jacket, black jeans, and black racing sunglasses. He wrapped up his show with “AMG” and “Lady Gaga,” which are Peso Pluma hits.