Monday, May 27, 2024
¿Cuándo veremos a Peso Pluma en Chicago? Se interrumpe su actuación por tercera vez

Aunque Peso Pluma no actuó, hizo una breve aparición en el after party oficial de Sueños en The Mine.

By  Jackie Serrato
   
Peso Pluma performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2024 in Indio, California.

Peso Pluma actúa en el Coachella Stage durante el Festival de Música y Artes del Valle de Coachella en 2024 en Indio, California.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

¿Cuándo veremos a Peso Pluma en Chicago?

El domingo por la noche, la actuación del cantante mexicano en el Festival de Música Sueños fue cancelada cuando los organizadores del festival evacuaron el Grant Park una hora antes de la hora programada para el inicio de la tocada de Peso Pluma. Fue una medida de precaución ante una tormenta que al final duró unos 10 minutos.

Fue su tercer concierto cancelado en Chicago en menos de un año.

No mucho después de su concierto de julio de 2023 en el Credit Union 1 Amphitheater, canceló varios conciertos en el Medio Oeste, incluyendo su show de octubre en el United Center. Ese concierto fue pospuesto para diciembre, antes de que anunciara que cancelaba el resto de su gira internacional, alegando supuestos problemas de seguridad pública.

Los medios de comunicación mexicanos informaron que Peso Pluma recibió amenazas de los cárteles en Tijuana por parte de un grupo organizado con base en Jalisco, su estado natal.

Peso Pluma logró normalizar las colaboraciones en el género banda-norteño, como demuestra el éxito mundial, “Ella baila sola”, de Eslabón Armado, que encabezó las listas de éxitos y lo colocó en el centro de atención. El éxito instantáneo llevó a “la Doble P” a su primera de dos apariciones en “The Tonight Show” de Jimmy Fallon.

Los asistentes al festival Sueños esperaban escuchar sus colaboraciones de 2024, como “Quema” con el reggaetonero Ryan Castro y “La Intención” con Cristian Nodal. Su colaboración más reciente es “Gimme a Sec” con el rapero Rich the Kid y producida por Kanye West, apenas lanzada la semana pasada.

Aunque Peso Pluma no actuó, hizo una breve aparición en el after party oficial de Sueños en The Mine donde dijo estar “muy apenado con lo que pasó” y que quería mucho a la gente de Chicago.

El próximo intento de Peso Pluma de presentarse aquí será el 6 de octubre, cuando tiene programado actuar en el United Center. Dedos cruzados.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

Gabito Ballesteros performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Fans cheer as Gabito Ballesteros performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Gabito Ballesteros performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Fans cheer as Gabito Ballesteros performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Maluma performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Maluma performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Maluma performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
People line up downtown waiting for an announcement from Sueños Music Festival about it possibly being canceled due to inclement weather at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Joel A. Muñoz Martínez and Randy Nota Loca of Jowell y Randy perform at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Festival goers can grub on jibaritos, a Chicago-Rican staple, from Smash Jibarito, which are $15 at the Sueños Music Festival. | Ambar Colón | Chicago Sun-Times
Rauw Alejandro performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Rauw Alejandro performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Sueños festival goers can enjoy Japanese-inspired chicken teriyaki bowls from Kamehachi for $15. | Ambar Colón | Chicago Sun-Times
Rels B performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Rels B performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Melba Serrano, owner of Lito’s Taco and Empanada House in Lincoln Park, is dishing out four flavors of Colombian-style empanadas. Attendees can pick from chorizo cheese, chicken and rice, beef and rice and spinach and cheese. | Ambar Colón | Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks before local artist Sorry Papi performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Sorry Papi performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Sorry Papi performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Global food options at the Sueños Music Festival include tikka masala tacos (two for $11) from Tandoor Char House. | Ambar Colón | Chicago Sun-Times
Bizarrap performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times | ” "/Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Young Miko performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Young Miko performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Xavi performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
SUENOSPHOTOS-052624017.jpg
