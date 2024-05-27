¿Cuándo veremos a Peso Pluma en Chicago? Se interrumpe su actuación por tercera vez

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.
¿Cuándo veremos a Peso Pluma en Chicago?
El domingo por la noche, la actuación del cantante mexicano en el Festival de Música Sueños fue cancelada cuando los organizadores del festival evacuaron el Grant Park una hora antes de la hora programada para el inicio de la tocada de Peso Pluma. Fue una medida de precaución ante una tormenta que al final duró unos 10 minutos.
Fue su tercer concierto cancelado en Chicago en menos de un año.
No mucho después de su concierto de julio de 2023 en el Credit Union 1 Amphitheater, canceló varios conciertos en el Medio Oeste, incluyendo su show de octubre en el United Center. Ese concierto fue pospuesto para diciembre, antes de que anunciara que cancelaba el resto de su gira internacional, alegando supuestos problemas de seguridad pública.
Los medios de comunicación mexicanos informaron que Peso Pluma recibió amenazas de los cárteles en Tijuana por parte de un grupo organizado con base en Jalisco, su estado natal.
Peso Pluma logró normalizar las colaboraciones en el género banda-norteño, como demuestra el éxito mundial, “Ella baila sola”, de Eslabón Armado, que encabezó las listas de éxitos y lo colocó en el centro de atención. El éxito instantáneo llevó a “la Doble P” a su primera de dos apariciones en “The Tonight Show” de Jimmy Fallon.
Los asistentes al festival Sueños esperaban escuchar sus colaboraciones de 2024, como “Quema” con el reggaetonero Ryan Castro y “La Intención” con Cristian Nodal. Su colaboración más reciente es “Gimme a Sec” con el rapero Rich the Kid y producida por Kanye West, apenas lanzada la semana pasada.
Aunque Peso Pluma no actuó, hizo una breve aparición en el after party oficial de Sueños en The Mine donde dijo estar “muy apenado con lo que pasó” y que quería mucho a la gente de Chicago.
El próximo intento de Peso Pluma de presentarse aquí será el 6 de octubre, cuando tiene programado actuar en el United Center. Dedos cruzados.
Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago
Gabito Ballesteros performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Fans cheer as Gabito Ballesteros performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Gabito Ballesteros performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Fans cheer as Gabito Ballesteros performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Maluma performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Maluma performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Maluma performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
People line up downtown waiting for an announcement from Sueños Music Festival about it possibly being canceled due to inclement weather at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Joel A. Muñoz Martínez and Randy Nota Loca of Jowell y Randy perform at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Festival goers can grub on jibaritos, a Chicago-Rican staple, from Smash Jibarito, which are $15 at the Sueños Music Festival.
Ambar Colón | Chicago Sun-Times
Rauw Alejandro performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Rauw Alejandro performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Sueños festival goers can enjoy Japanese-inspired chicken teriyaki bowls from Kamehachi for $15.
Ambar Colón | Chicago Sun-Times
Rels B performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Rels B performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Melba Serrano, owner of Lito’s Taco and Empanada House in Lincoln Park, is dishing out four flavors of Colombian-style empanadas. Attendees can pick from chorizo cheese, chicken and rice, beef and rice and spinach and cheese.
Ambar Colón | Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks before local artist Sorry Papi performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Sorry Papi performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Sorry Papi performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Global food options at the Sueños Music Festival include tikka masala tacos (two for $11) from Tandoor Char House.
Ambar Colón | Chicago Sun-Times
Bizarrap performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Young Miko performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Young Miko performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Xavi performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
El titular del sábado y los pocos actos del domingo definieron el Festival Sueños 2024.
Chicago fans of superstar Peso Pluma are left high and dry, for the third time this year, because of the threat of severe weather. Two other Pluma concerts were canceled in Chicago because of the alleged threat of cartels.
By Jackie Serrato
The 30-year-old Colombian star gave an outstanding performance filled with nostalgic hits. Due to the weather, he was the final performer of the festival.
By Andrea Flores
Chino Pacas of Street Mob Records joined Gabito Ballesteros on stage. The Mexican singer-songwriters are rising corrido tumbado artists, blending traditional Mexican ballads with hip-hop elements.
By Jackie Serrato
“A cheer for the Latinos!” a high-pitched Jowell called to damp Sueños attendees who waited out the weather. Though the two set expectations high, the remainder of their set was at times hard to follow.
By Andrea Flores
Sueños organizers the delayed the start of Day 2, and the Maxwell Street Market closed early Sunday because of the rain.
The set, scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Grant Park, was canceled due to issues on both sides, organizers said.
By Andrea Flores
Yet the Sueños headliner filled Grant Park for the first night of Chicago’s biggest annual Latin music event.
By Ambar Colón
