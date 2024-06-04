The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Access Contemporary Music clears hurdle for Lake View music school, venue

The proposal drew some concerns over parking and a liquor license from neighbors in Graceland West, though the neighborhood’s community group voted in favor of the necessary zoning change.

By  Abby Miller
   
Zoning has been changed at this site, a former 7-Eleven at 4116 N. Clark St. in Lake View, so it may become the next location for Access Contemporary Music’s school and venue.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Access Contemporary Music has cleared another hurdle to opening a combined music school and performance space in Lake View, winning over some wary area residents.

A closed North Clark Street 7-Eleven would be the fourth location and largest venue for the nonprofit organization, whose mission is to teach and make music accessible to all ages.

The local alderperson’s office has addressed concerns about parking and a possible liquor license at the site. Residents who once opposed the project have since expressed support for ACM’s expansion.

Ald. Angela Clay (46th) issued a decision letter May 24 approving a change from residential to commercial zoning at 4116 N. Clark St.

ACM wants to turn the long-vacant 7-Eleven into a music school and performance venue for children and adults — including a bar, practice rooms, waiting room for performers and performance space that could seat about 50 people.

“Our office feels confident that ACM will bring great added value to our community and replace a blighted, vacant property with a true community asset,” Clay wrote in the letter.

ACM Executive Director Seth Boustead previously said it would be ACM’s first “hybrid” venue and would solve many of its issues associated with booking smaller performance venues. ACM also has locations in Avondale, Rogers Park and Ravenswood, but none have the performance capacity ACM could see in Lake View.

ACM said it hopes to sign its lease soon and begin construction later this summer. The zoning change and liquor license still need City Council approval.

ACM’s plans for 4116 N. Clark St. always included parking, but the number of spaces wasn’t clear.

The site will have seven to nine parking spots available on concert nights, depending on ACM’s ability to remove a curb cut on Clark Street, according to Clay’s office.

That’s a relief to Lindsay Garfield, a Lake View resident. Garfield lives across the street from the building and said she was concerned about being able to find parking if ACM’s plans moved forward.

Now, she said she’s “pumped” for the new ACM school. As a supporter of the arts, she said it’s refreshing to see something like ACM join the neighborhood rather than a chain establishment.

She said parking was an initial worry after learning about the proposal on Graceland West Community Association’s Facebook page. Parking was the top concern area residents shared about the proposal, according to Clay’s office.

The neighborhood group also supports the project. Its members voted overwhelmingly in favor of granting ACM both the zoning change and liquor license after a neighborhood meeting May 7.

“I’m just really happy to see businesses go up,” Garfield said. “I’m happy that they’re doing something that’s part of the arts and excited that it’s going to be in our neighborhood.”

Resident Lia Rhodes shared Garfield’s concerns about parking. But she also had concerns about the liquor license and was originally opposed to the development.

Rhodes said she was concerned about groups other than ACM holding concerts at the venue and about other Clark Street businesses in the area applying for a liquor license. She worried that future tenants at 4116 N. Clark St. could maintain the liquor license if ACM were to close and was concerned about the impact that would have on the neighborhood.

Clay said in her decision letter that the liquor moratorium between Byron Street and Berteau Avenue on Clark Street would be lifted for the one-year minimum. If any other businesses apply for a liquor license during that time, the proposal would be discussed with the Graceland West community group.

Clay also requested that ACM provide a plan of operations for its license that restricts the sale of liquor to ACM events.

Rhodes said she felt her concerns were heard.

“I really appreciated that they were willing to make some alterations of their plans,” she said. “Hopefully, that means they’ll be a great neighbor.”

The Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce also supports the project.

With its Ravenswood location and Thirsty Ears Festival classical street music festival, ACM and the local chamber of commerce have a long working history. Chamber Associate Director Gene Wagendorf III said the chamber was “incredibly excited” to hear about ACM’s proposal.

He said he believes the nonprofit could help 4116 N. Clark St. realize its full potential.

“This really provides an opportunity for somebody to come in and do something unique that further strengthens this kind of cultural corridor that exists up and down Clark Street,” he said.

