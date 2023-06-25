The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 25, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Fire destroys vacant East Side church

A 911 caller noticed smoke before dawn Sunday at the former Evangelical Lutheran Bethlehem Church at 10310 S. Avenue H.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Fire destroys vacant East Side church
Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday morning at the former Evangelical Lutheran Bethlehem Church at 10310 S. Avenue H.

Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday morning at the former Evangelical Lutheran Bethlehem Church at 10310 S. Avenue H.

Chicago Fire Department

A fire ripped through an abandoned church on East Side early Sunday, prompting more than 100 firefighters to respond, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A 911 caller noticed smoke around 4:30 a.m. at the former Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church at 10310 S. Avenue H, according to CFD Deputy District Chief Walter Schroeder.

Firefighters responded but almost immediately went on the defensive.

They “could not find the seat of the fire and backed out of the dangerousness of the abandoned building,” Schroeder said.

Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday morning at the former Evangelical Lutheran Bethlehem Church at 10310 S. Avenue H.

Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday morning at the former Evangelical Lutheran Bethlehem Church at 10310 S. Avenue H.

Chicago Fire Department

Flames ripped through the church’s nave and its roof caved in, according to photos shared by the Fire Department.

Fearing the church walls would collapse, CFD evacuated a family of four from a home just south of the church, Schroeder said.

No one was injured in the blaze, he said.

Search efforts were hampered by at least three feet of water in the basement of the adjacent school, which Schroeder said had not caught fire.

Firefighters were still dousing hotspots at the church at 10:30 a.m., Schroeder said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, he said.

The church was built in 1919, Schroeder said.

Next Up In News
Discipline eased for cops in former Rep. Bobby Rush’s office amid looting
Woman shot to death during fight inside Albany Park home
Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Garfield Ridge
NASCAR in Chicago is the epitome of a culture clash
Viola Brands looks to drive diversity in Illinois cannabis industry with first Chicago-area pot shop
Charges pending after woman stabbed in Loop
The Latest
Rush.jpeg
News
Discipline eased for cops in former Rep. Bobby Rush’s office amid looting
Mayor Lori Lightfoot vowed accountability for the officers, but the penalties have been softened or eliminated, mostly in arbitration.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
 
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman holds the ball on the mound while pitching to a St. Louis Cardinals batter during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 25, 2023, in London.
Cubs
London Series: Cubs’ Marcus Stroman exits vs. Cardinals with blister
Stroman walked off the field with an athletic trainer in the fourth inning Sunday.
By Maddie Lee
 
2023 NBA Draft
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Cubs’, White Sox’ division winners? And what next for Victor Wembanyama?
How great is Wembanyama’s great going to be?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Crime scene tape
Crime
Woman shot to death during fight inside Albany Park home
Two men were fighting just after midnight inside the residence when one of them fired a gun, striking the woman in the head.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle
Crime
Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Garfield Ridge
A man was turning his car left onto Natchez Avenue from 57th Street when he struck the bicyclist, a 68-year-old man.
By Sun-Times Wire
 