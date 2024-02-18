The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Authorities identify woman found stabbed to death on South Side

Tomica Goodwyn, 50, was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds in a home in the 8100 block of South Cornell Avenue on Friday, police said. Her death has been ruled a homicide. A man was found with a gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a suicide.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-01 (14).JPG

The death of a Chicago woman was who was found dead in an Avalon Park home has been ruled a homicide. She was found with a man who died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Tomica Goodwyn, 50, was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds Friday in a home in the 8100 block of South Cornell Avenue, police said. Her death was ruled a homicide and occurred in the same block she lived in, the medical examiner's office said.

The 49-year-old man — a Chicago resident who has yet to be identified — was found dead at the scene with a single gunshot wound to his head, police said. The medical examiner's office ruled his death a suicide.

An investigation is ongoing, but police had no further information on the two deaths.

